Central govt stresses on digital reach for mental health care services

Siddhi Gogia, a young practicing professional in clinical psychology organised a mental health workshop just to make people aware about the conditions and platforms that help to share and care. Siddhi claims, “For ages the mothers, grandmothers and women who are not working or outgoing live with this trauma alone. They shy away from sharing the kind of pain they live in for ages. The small workshops and awareness that there is nothing wrong in sharing and talking about it. I want to organize more workshops to spread awareness and make them feel comfortable about the idea of Mental Health.

Siddhi is not alone, the young professionals are offering counseling on digital platform. “Key is to conceal the identity and most of them open up” says Siddhi.

The Union Government on the occasion of World mental health day stressed upon the use of technology to reach to remotest area to offer the medical help to treat anyone requiring help.

While launching the logo of Tele-MANAS and inaugurating the new facilities in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore at NIMHANS, Centre for Brain and Mind, The Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, “We all should take the leverage digital technology and use it so that health care reaches everyone, drug addiction and workplace stress are significant contributors to mental health issues.

He stated “The Tele Manas Seva, launched last year on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, has counseled more than 3,50,000 people till date and currently provides counseling to 2000 people through 44 Tele Manas Cells. More than 1000 calls are being received on this helpline every day.”

The Health Minister said that “use of technology in mental health care is a force multiplier, referring to the National Tele-Mental Health Program (Tele-MANAS).”

He added , “The National Mental Health Survey was published in the year 2015-16 was a pioneering initiative that brought to light that 10 percent of the population is affected by mental health issues which reflects the huge burden it has on the affected people, society and economy.”

He pointed out that apart from digital reach, additionally, OPD, counselling, care, medical support for mental health issues are provided at Community Health Center and Primary Health Center level. A sizeable number of people were covered under the Prime Minister-Jan Arogya Yojana. They are being provided medical help through 1.6 lakh AB-HWCs situated across the country.

Highlighting tertiary level, he added that there are a total of 47 government mental health hospitals in the country, including three central mental health institutions at Bengaluru, Ranchi and Tejaspur. Many other central and state government hospitals have psychiatry departments. In addition, psychiatry departments have been established in the newly established All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Dr. Mandaviya commemorated the states on their performance, and states and Union Territories. The representatives were awarded certificates of appreciation with memento for achieving the highest number of calls in the National Tele Mental Health Programme. Highlighting the government’s commitment and resolve to raise awareness and ensure delivery of healthcare services to the last mile, Dr. Mandaviya said “Apart from Tele-MANAS, the Government has taken several steps to address mental health issues of children and women under the National Child Health Programme, National Adolescent Health Program and RCH programmes.