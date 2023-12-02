Gallbladder cancer in 12 people for every one lakh population in India

The probability of gall bladder cancer is seen in 12 people in every one lakh population in the country, said a renowned Hepatobiliary surgeon, Dr. Anand Nagar.

The possibility of gallbladder cancer is higher in patients with stones larger than three cm with persistent pain, jaundice, increased thickness of gallbladder, loss of weight and loss of appetite, Dr Nagar said at a special ‘Jaipur Surgical Festival’ convened at Mahatma Gandhi Medical University here last evening.

Dr Nagar said persistent pain in gall bladder stone patients may be cancerous. It could be easily identified through sonography and CT scan, and treated in very early stages, he added.

More than 800 doctors are participating in the scientific conference.

Dr. Ajay Sharma, head of the Department of Gastro Surgery, said if a lump is found in the gallbladder, it should be treated immediately.

“The possibility of gallbladder cancer is very high in such patients. If cancer is detected, part of liver and surrounding lymph nodes must also be removed. It is noteworthy that in 90 percent of gall bladder cancer have stones”, Dr Sharma said.

Its organiser Dr Vinay Kapoor said that the three-day international conference is being organized under the auspices of the Center for Digestive Sciences in collaboration with the International Association of Surgeons, Gastroenterologists and Oncologists. Theme of this conference is Incidental Gallbladder Cancer.

Experts from 21 countries participated in a detailed discussion on innovative research, clinical experience, diagnostic methods and preparation of treatment protocols on the topic of Incidental Gallbladder Cancer.