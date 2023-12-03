Foods that Aggravate IBS

IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) is a chronic disorder of the gastrointestinal tract that can manifest due to various factors such as an unhealthy lifestyle, poor eating habits, and elevated stress levels. Symptoms encompass vomiting, bloating, severe stomach cramps, gas formation, and at times, excessive mucus secretion with stool. While certain foods may provide relief from moderate IBS symptoms, others can exacerbate these symptoms. Rather than pinpointing specific foods, it’s essential to identify and avoid particular food groups to mitigate the severity of these symptoms.

1. Gluten

Known as a binding agent, gluten is abundant in grains like wheat, barley, and rye. Individuals with IBS are often advised by doctors to steer clear of gluten-containing products to minimize the severity of IBS symptoms. For those with extreme gluten intolerance or a desire to avoid it, opting for gluten-free grains such as quinoa, which is nutrient-rich, is a viable alternative.

2. Allium Vegetables

The culinary delights of Indian cuisine often feature garlic, onions, and leeks, imparting rich flavors. Despite their diverse benefits, including antimicrobial properties, these vegetables may not be as advantageous for individuals with IBS. With a high FODMAP level (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols), daily consumption can lead to irregular bowel movements, severe stomach pains, and other discomforts.

3. Dairy Products

If you notice a flare-up of IBS symptoms after consuming dairy products like yogurt, lassi, cheese, milk, buttermilk, or ice cream, it’s time to eliminate these items from your diet. Dairy products can often cause extreme gas formation and bloating in individuals with IBS, making the condition more uncomfortable and painful. Consider opting for dairy-free alternatives and alternative sources of calcium to meet your body’s nutritional needs.

4. Fried Foods

While fried foods may be tempting and delicious, they can exacerbate IBS symptoms, making them unbearable for those affected. Fried foods are challenging to break down and digest, leading to gas formation, bloating, and irregular bowel movements.

5. Legumes

Comfort foods like rajma chawal and chole, despite being rich in protein and nutrients, can trigger IBS symptoms. They contain oligosaccharides that are challenging to digest, resulting in gas, bloating, and stomach cramps.

While these food groups should be avoided by those with IBS, creating a personalized diet chart can assist in determining what to eat to meet your body’s needs and minimize IBS flare-ups.