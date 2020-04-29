Seeing the ongoing pandemic, everyone is in home quarantine. The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown in order to prevent the further spread of the disease. But, here are some mental issues that people have been going through as they are confined to the four walls of their homes. Not just it ends here, but is affecting our body organs as well. There are several issues that are leading to various health problems including working from home, spending more time over phones, laptops, gaming and many others.

And this is the reason behind your headaches as leading screen time can cause mental pressure leading to several health issues. According to the health experts, increasing screen time may end up leading to irritation, dryness, fatigue or blurred vision. One needs to understand that strained eyes and dry eyes can trigger headaches. So, If you are dealing with a lot of head pain, then you may be more visually sensitive, especially to blue lights that emit from devices.

Here are some tips to keep your eyes healthy:

If experiencing too much dryness in eyes, immediately consult an ophthalmologist and the doctor may prescribe you some eye drops.

While working on screen for hours, one should take a break and give rest to your eyes for at least 20 minutes. Get up at least every 2 hours and take a 15-minute break.

To avoid eye fatigue, one should modify the display setting of the monitor. Adjust the screen brightness according to your surroundings.

Use pencil pushup technique. For this, hold a pencil in front of the eyes at arm’s length. Follow it as you draw it slowly closer to your nose. You can use a pencil or your thumb and try to do this in and out exercise for 50-60 times a day. This exercise will help you to straighten the convergence.

Go for a healthy diet amidst lockdown and avoid eating junk. Eat more Vitamin A-rich foods including carrots, spinach, cheese.