Embrace the outdoors for a healthier you

Whether it’s taking a leisurely stroll through your neighborhood after dinner or embarking on an early morning jog in the park, engaging in outdoor activities can significantly enhance your overall well-being. While watching TV and scrolling through social media have become the go-to for relaxation, Mother Nature has much more to offer in terms of boosting both your mental and physical health. Although going outside during severely poor air quality is never recommended, venturing out in suitable conditions for a breath of fresh air can be incredibly beneficial. Wondering how? Here’s everything an hour outdoors can do for you.

Physical activity becomes more enjoyable

Being outdoors can make physical activity much more enjoyable and satisfying. You get to relish your surroundings while simultaneously improving your physical stamina. Regular physical activity helps in weight reduction, boosts muscle strength, and enhances immunity. Going outside doesn’t necessarily mean engaging in intense workouts; you can start slowly by doing activities you enjoy, such as tai chi, sports like basketball or football, or even joining exercise and jogging groups.

Improves sleep

Participating in physical activity outside can significantly improve your sleep quality and overall circadian rhythm. The more active you are, the quicker you’ll fall asleep. Exposure to direct sunlight increases the production of the melatonin hormone, establishing a healthier sleep cycle.

Helps alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression

Doctors often recommend stepping outside for some fresh air when someone is diagnosed with anxiety or depression. But why? While research is ongoing, many believe that sunlight plays a role in improving sleep quality, directly impacting depression, anxiety, and mood.

Additionally, being outdoors breaks the monotony of everyday life, providing opportunities to meet new people and gather new experiences. This positive impact on the brain releases dopamine hormones, alleviating symptoms of poor mental health.

Exposure to plenty of Vitamin D

A well-known childhood benefit of being outdoors is exposure to natural sunlight, providing your body with ample Vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for bones, muscle growth, and, most importantly, the immune system. However, ensure you apply sunscreen when venturing out to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.

Improve your emotional well-being by stepping outside the four walls of your home and workspace. Whether for exercise, walking, or leisurely activities like picnics with family and friends, choose outdoor experiences over sitting in front of your TV to strengthen yourself and reap the benefits nature has to offer.