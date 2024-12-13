Dr. Vishal Rao Leads Cancer Drug Development and pioneering Health Initiative in Bangalore

In a landmark development in oncology, the oral formulation of Nano cisplatin has received regulatory approval.

With this approval coming into place, the medication converts traditional intravenous chemotherapy into tablet form.

Notably, this initiative coincides with the launch of a new health integration program under the aegis of Posspole Health Pvt. Ltd, which seamlessly integrates the different approaches specific to human, animal, and environmental health.

The well-known surgical oncologist Dr. Vishal Rao is at the helm of both these innovations, which represent a paradigm shift in India’s healthcare landscape, blending pharmaceutical innovation with integrated health services. Both projects are focused on integrating disruptive technologies into the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

The Nano Cisplatin formulation addresses accessibility challenges in regions with limited medical infrastructure. Clinical data indicates the formulation shows reduced kidney and gastrointestinal toxicity compared to conventional methods. The technology enables room temperature storage and controlled release of the active compound. Research is ongoing to examine the long-term outcomes across various cancer types.

On the other hand, the Posspole One Health initiative introduces new approaches to medical research and healthcare delivery in the country. It is pertinent to note that Posspole Health has set up multiple facilities including a Pandemic Preparedness Centre and India’s first Gut Microbiome Research Bank. The initiative’s 40,000 sq. ft. facility near Cubbon Park houses several research centres including a technology transfer centre for healthcare collaboration and a longevity research facility focusing on age-related conditions. The program implements AI-driven diagnostics and telemedicine platforms for healthcare delivery.

As the Chairman of Posspole Health, Dr. Rao is steering collaborations with international research institutions on various healthcare projects.