Bail plea of Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case to be heard today

The Bangalore Sessions Court will pronounce its verdict on actress Ranya Rao’s bail plea in the gold smuggling case on Thursday.

Ranya Rao, the prime accused in the case, who is the stepdaughter of senior police officer Ramchandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kilograms of gold, valued at over Rs 12.56 crore and her bail plea is set to be decided by the Sessions Court today.

The prosecution has argued in court that the actress has admitted to using hawala channels to buy the bullion.

The authorities have issued a notice under Section 108 to initiate a judicial enquiry against Ranya Rao as this will reveal other financial irregularities.

Tarun Raj, who is a close associate of the actress, is the second accused in the case and is also awaiting the court’s decision on his bail application, which is expected to be pronounced on the same day.

Meanwhile, Sahil Jain, a gold merchant was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in disposing of the smuggled gold linked to Ranya Rao. Arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), he has been sent to police custody for four days to help with questioning and further investigation. This is the third arrest in the case.

Earlier, Counsel Madhu Rao appearing for the DRI at the Special Economic Offences Court, stated, Tarun and Ranya have travelled together to Dubai about 26 times. They would leave in the morning and return by evening.

Tarun travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad. The ticket for this journey was booked by Ranya Rao. Additionally, Tarun gave gold to Ranya in Dubai

Senior police officer Ramchandra Rao, has also been questioned in the gold smuggling case.

On March 15, the Karnataka government placed DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, on compulsory leave with immediate effect and until further notice in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The actress who was arrested on charges of gold smuggling misused her stepfather Rao’s name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials of the highest rank.