KK to Sidharth Shukla, celebrities who died of heart attack

Heart attack: Death is the ultimate truth of life from which you cannot run away. It will chase you anywhere without even giving hints. You cannot control this natural phenomenon, but one thing which you can surely do is live your life with happiness as it is the bravest choice we can make for ourselves. Celebs like KK and Sidharth Shukla have shown us the way to live life at the moment till you’re here in this mortal world. They died doing what they loved the most and they will remember forever for the craft that they left behind.

Both the actors died of a heart attack while working. Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment.

KK died of a Heart Attack:

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. After a live performance at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, he went back to his hotel where he fell ill. Immediately he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. He has sung superhit numbers in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others. KK reportedly suffered a heart attack. The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack:

Sidharth Shukla’s body was taken to Mumbai’s Cooper hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. He had felt uneasy the previous night and had taken some medication before going to sleep. However, he did not wake up in the morning. His mother, Rita Shukla, tried to wake him up and called his sister, who lives in the same building when Sidharth did not respond.

Now here the question arises, what is Myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack)? And why is it rising in adults? Also, what are its symptoms and prevention?

WHAT IS MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION?

Myocardial infarction, commonly called a heart attack, occurs when blood flow to a portion of the heart muscles (myocardium) in the middle layer of the heart wall is partially or completely cut off. These heart muscles keep the heart pumping blood to the rest of the body.

According to the US-based Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), a heart attack can be caused by a severe spasm or contraction, of a coronary artery that can stop blood flow to the heart muscle.

Eminent cardiologist Dr. Shoaib Chaudhary, says, “I was shocked to know that just because of some seconds blockage a person died probably. a heart attack usually happens when the coronary artery supplying oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscles is obstructed and the supply of oxygenated blood is cut, this leads to prolonged deprivation of this blood flow and it can result in cell death or damage to the heart muscles or Myocardial infarction.

He said; “A heart attack could also happen because of pre-existing blockages in arteries or if you have high blood pressure. Also, Covid is another added risk factor that has come into play in the pandemic.”

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION?

Dr. Ayesha Khan, Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgeon, says anyone with a family history of heart disease should consult a cardiologist from 30 years of age onward.

Also, people must watch out for these symptoms of heart attack:

* Chest pain or discomfort

* Feeling weak, light-headed, or faint

* Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back

* Shortness of breath

” I think uneasiness is one of the most common signs of a heart attack which easily gets ignored. People often misunderstand it to be some other minor health issue. So one should never ignore this,” she adds.

WHAT ARE THE REASONS BEHIND RISING MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION IN ADULTS?

Dr. Deepak Pathak, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist says, “there could be various reasons for healthy individuals to suffer a sudden cardiac event. As a child is born, the arteries are very smooth and elastic, thus causing good blood flow, but over time, small depositions of cholesterol occur on the inner surface.”

“Several factors are responsible for the rate of this deposition, but the major triggers are age, health conditions, and co-morbidities such as cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, tobacco use or smoking, stress, genetics, and a sedentary lifestyle. This continuous cholesterol deposition in the arterial walls causes a crack to appear in the inner lining of the heart muscle, resulting in a blood clot. The moment the clot obstructs the artery, it causes a sudden heart attack.”

HOW TO REDUCE THE RISK OF HEART DISEASE?

Health experts have said that people can reduce the risk of developing heart conditions by going through a health regimen.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Ayaz Khan says, “one can start exercising regularly and eat fruits and vegetables, get a full cardiac check-up done every year, They should also know and monitor blood sugar and cholesterol levels, blood pressure periodically and keep them in check. One must reduce or eliminate stress as it is the leading factor of a heart attack. Cardiac imaging is also advised if an individual is in a high-risk group.