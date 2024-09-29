Delhi doctors save newborn with a rare defect in oesophagus, trachea

In an extremely rare case, doctors here saved a newborn with a rare and life-threatening defect in oesophagus and trachea.

The baby, diagnosed with oesophageal atresia and a tracheoesophageal fistula, soon after birth was brought to HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

Oesophageal Atresia (EA) is a rare and serious congenital condition that affects the development of oesophagus in newborns and turns the early days of life into a critical fight for survival.

In some cases, this condition is accompanied by a tracheoesophageal fistula (TEF), which is an abnormal connection between the oesophagus and the trachea (windpipe).

This connection can cause severe complications, as it allows gastric liquids to pass into the lungs, leading to respiratory distress, infections, and other serious issues, said the doctors.

“The prevalence of EA with TEF is estimated to be between 1 in 5,000 and 1 in 10,000 live births worldwide, with a slightly higher occurrence in Europe,” paediatric surgeon Dr.ThichenKalden Lama, HOD – Paediatric Surgery, told IANS.

The team of doctors treated the baby with right thoracotomy and TEF ligation, followed by an oesophago-oesophageal anastomosis — a complex surgical procedure to connect the upper and lower segments of the oesophagus.

The baby was kept on intravenous fluids, supportive measures, antibiotics, and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) while being closely monitored.

The baby showed some progress on the seventh day of life. Gradually, oral feeds were introduced.

Despite challenges such as breathing difficulties and severe gastroesophageal reflux, the team employed a combination of medications, careful feeding techniques, and supportive therapies to manage the condition.

“The baby showed remarkable recovery and after days of close monitoring and care, full oral feeds were successfully established and the baby was discharged with weight gain and parental education,” Lama said.

Lama explained that the condition can be observed shortly after birth, in infants who cannot swallow their saliva, exhibit excessive drooling, or have difficulty breathing.

“The presence of polyhydramnios — an excess of amniotic fluid during pregnancy — can also be an indicator, as the baby’s inability to swallow amniotic fluid leads to its accumulation,” the doctor said.