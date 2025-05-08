Restraint shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness, quality action will follow: Rajnath Singh

Calling Operation Sindoor a successfully executed strike, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stated that it killed a good number of terrorists. “It was successfully executed because our formidable and professionally-trained Armed Forces were equipped with high-quality equipment,” said Singh.

The defence minister was addressing the National Quality Conclave 2025 held here on Thursday. He commended the precision with which the Armed Forces executed the operation without harming any innocent person and with minimum collateral damage, terming it as unimaginable and a matter of great pride for the nation.

“In Operation Sindoor, nine terror camps were destroyed in Pakistan & PoK, and a good number of terrorists were killed. It shows the crucial role ‘quality’ plays in securing national interests,” said the defence minister.

Speaking about the “quality action” taken by India to avenge the killings of 26 tourists at the hands of Pakistan sponsored terrorists, the union minister said that India has always played the role of a responsible nation exercising great restraint and it believes in resolving issues through dialogue. “However, if anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face ‘quality action’. He assured the nation that no limit will become an obstacle for the government in protecting India’s sovereignty. We are fully prepared for such responsible responses in the future as well,” he said.

The theme of the conclave was ‘Fast-tracking of Quality Assurance through Integrated Approach and Technology Enabled Processes. Singh said that fast-tracking quality assessment is the need of the hour in view of the disruptive changes and new transformations being witnessed in the defence sector across the globe.

“Defence Sovereignty means that until a country is capable and self-reliant in its defence needs, its independence cannot be considered complete. If we buy weapons and other defence equipment from abroad, we are outsourcing our security and leaving it at the mercy of someone else. Our government thought over it seriously and took a decisive step to achieve self-reliance. The expanding defence industrial ecosystem is providing an unprecedented strength to India,:” he said while adding that equal emphasis is being laid on quality and quantity in defence production with many revolutionary steps being taken in that direction, including corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).