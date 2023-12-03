Beat constipation: Change these habits now!

Constipation, simply put, is the infrequent bowel movement or gut condition that can result from various factors, such as an unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits, combined with inactivity and high stress levels. Altering these habits is crucial to spare yourself from the uncomfortable and painful morning routine of attempting to facilitate bowel movements. Here, we’ve compiled a list of habits that contribute to persistent constipation issues.

Lack of Physical Activity

Optimal muscle movement is vital for regular bowel function, and exercise plays a key role in achieving this. Weak diaphragm and abdominal wall muscles can make bowel movements challenging, and exercise helps these muscles operate effectively. The absence of physical activity disrupts the natural contractions of the intestinal walls. Doctors often recommend incorporating activity, especially for sedentary individuals, including the elderly, to aid in bowel movements.

Inadequate Fiber Intake

Fiber is a crucial component that facilitates smooth bowel movements. Insoluble fiber, undigested by the body, increases bulk and aids in easy passage through the intestinal walls via natural contractions. Therefore, include fiber-rich foods like grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, beans, and pulses to alleviate constipation symptoms.

Medications

Surprisingly, the medications you take may contribute to escalating constipation issues. Constipation can affect both cancerous and non-cancerous individuals using opiate-containing medications. Additionally, certain antispasmodics, diuretics, sedatives, and others can induce constipation issues.

Inadequate Hydration

Dehydration is another major cause of constipation. Insufficient fluid intake can exacerbate constipation by causing the stool to dry, making it difficult to pass through the intestinal walls. Ensure sufficient water intake, and if plain water seems dull, add a splash of fruit juice or a few slices of lemon and cucumber to help eliminate toxins from your body.

Changes in Routine

Have you ever experienced difficulty clearing your bowels while on a trip? Traveling disrupts your daily routine, altering your body clock. Constipation is common during pregnancy due to hormonal changes and in elderly individuals due to muscle inactivity.

If you’ve been dealing with prolonged symptoms, consult your doctor and make lifestyle changes to address and prevent constipation in the future.