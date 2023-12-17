Be aware of these signs of hormonal imbalance

Have you been feeling low lately, or have you been gaining weight despite leading an otherwise healthy routine every day? While you might attribute these changes to stress, age, and societal pressure, your hormones also play a pivotal role. Hormones, chemical messengers released into the bloodstream by the endocrine system, can lead to various bodily dysfunctions such as fluctuations in appetite, mood swings, metabolic issues, disruptions in menstruation, sleep cycle problems, and more. Here, we outline some telltale signs that your body might be experiencing hormonal imbalance.

Poor Sleep Quality

Blaming your poor sleep solely on work-life imbalance and stress may not be accurate; hormones significantly impact your sleep schedule. In women, as they age, levels of estrogen and progesterone decrease. Estrogen, in particular, is known to reduce sudden arousal during sleep and promote better sleep. Consequently, a decrease in the secretion of these hormones can result in poor sleep.

Mood Swings

If you find yourself irritable and attribute it to work deadlines, consider that a reduction in estrogen hormone secretion can directly affect your mood, especially in females. Fluctuations in estrogen levels during pregnancy, menopause, and serious illnesses can exacerbate symptoms of depression and a negative mood.

Acne

While pollution, lifestyle, and eating habits are commonly cited reasons for acne breakouts, hormonal imbalance also plays a significant role. Excessive hormone production can lead to increased sebum secretion, causing inflammation, pore blockage, bacterial growth, and acne.

Irregular and Painful Periods

Factors like obesity and unhealthy eating habits can affect your menstrual cycle, but hormonal imbalance is another contributing factor. Disruptions in estrogen levels can lead to the formation of fibroids, resulting in painful periods. Hormonal imbalance can also cause lower back pain, constipation, and headaches during the menstrual cycle.

Poor Libido

Decreases in estrogen and testosterone secretion are associated with lower libido and sexual receptivity, especially during menopause and as one ages.

PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) involves the development of small cysts inside the ovary and can lead to various issues such as excessive body hair, weight gain, and infertility. PCOS is primarily caused by genetics, lifestyle choices, and increased secretion of the male hormone androgen, which prevents the ovary from releasing eggs, resulting in an irregular menstrual cycle.

Other signs, including hair loss, weight gain, and fertility problems, may also indicate hormonal imbalance. If you’ve observed these signs, be sure to consult with your medical representative soon.

