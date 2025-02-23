Baba Ramdev’s remedies for mouth ulcers: Natural treatments you can try

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has revealed easy home remedies to cure mouth ulcers, a frequent problem usually associated with an excess of bile (pitta) in the body. If you often experience painful sores in your mouth, these natural remedies may bring relief.

1. Healing juices for internal balance

According to Ramdev, consuming certain herbal and plant-based juices can help regulate bile levels and promote healing. Here are some recommended remedies:

– Bottle gourd (lauki) juice

– Wheatgrass juice

– Aloe vera juice

– Wax gourd juice

– Sisam leaves juice

– Bel leaves extract

– Tulsi leaves soaked overnight

These juices possess cooling qualities and reduce acidity, which is one of the precipitating factors in ulcers. Regular consumption can help prevent them in the long run.

2. Copper sulfate and aloe vera rinse

Another remedy prescribed by Ramdev is a mouth wash prepared from copper sulfate and aloe vera:

– Dissolve copper sulfate in a pan over heat till it turns brown from blue color.

– Combine this with Patanjali aloe vera juice to make a solution.

– Swish your mouth with this solution for one to two minutes and then spit it out.

Copper sulfate is an antiseptic, while aloe vera reduces inflammation, possibly accelerating the healing process.

3. Aloe vera pulp for instant relief

For a direct remedy, Ramdev suggests using fresh aloe vera pulp:

– Put a small quantity of pulp in your mouth.

– Allow it to rest for a few minutes before either swallowing and chewing or spitting it out.

Aloe vera is famous for its healing and cooling effects, and thus, it is an efficient solution to soothe ulcers.

These home remedies are easy and inexpensive means to heal mouth ulcers at home. But in case the ulcers become recurring or get deeper, visit a doctor to exclude hidden health conditions.