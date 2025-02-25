Baba Ramdev’s fitness mantra: Build your body at home without a gym

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has now given his newest fitness tips to people who would like to have a robust body without entering the gym. He has shown, in a video uploaded on his social media platforms recently, that one can do exercise very effectively within a narrow 3×6 feet space at home.

Home workouts instead of gym sessions

Ramdev stressed that one does not need to spend money on costly gym equipment to remain fit. Rather, he urged individuals to use bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and other strength exercises that can be performed in a small space.

“Fitness doesn’t have to involve expensive machines or weights. Your own body is your best gym,” he said, noting that these exercises not only increase muscle mass but also flexibility and endurance.

The power of plant-based nutrition

Alongside physical training, Baba Ramdev stressed the importance of a natural and plant-based diet. He recommended vegan protein sources to support muscle growth and overall well-being. According to him, Patanjali’s plant-based protein products offer a great alternative to synthetic supplements.

He also suggested consuming nuts, seeds, pulses, and dairy-free protein options to meet daily protein needs naturally.

A fitness plan for everyone

His message was straightforward: You don’t have to go to a gym or lift heavyweights to be fit. Simple bodyweight exercises with a clean and natural diet can make anyone fit.

By this method, Ramdev hopes to popularize fitness and make it affordable and accessible to everyone, and to enable people to control their health from the comfort of their own homes.

