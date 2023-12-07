Are you fit? Signs you might not be

You may be quite active when it comes to running errands or handling household chores, yet you find yourself catching your breath when climbing several flights of stairs. Why? While you might stay active with daily tasks, it doesn’t equate to a comprehensive workout that engages and benefits every muscle in your body. But what are the telltale signs that you might not be as fit as you believe?

Your heart takes time to slow down

When you stick to a consistent workout routine, your heart becomes accustomed to beating faster during exercise to enhance oxygen circulation throughout your body. Consequently, during exercise, your heart rate stays within the variable range of 140 to 170 and then quickly enters its resting phase, reducing heartbeat rates by 20 to 30 beats per minute.

However, without active workouts, sudden bursts of activity can cause a rapid increase in your heart rate. Yet, the time required to achieve a resting heart rate would be more extended, leading to fatigue.

You find it difficult to climb long flights of stairs

Do you experience excessive perspiration, palpitations, and shortness of breath when climbing stairs or walking briskly? This is a clear sign that you may not be in your optimal shape. Establishing a consistent workout routine in your daily schedule helps your body return to the resting phase quickly, a benefit that may be lacking without sufficient exercise.

You are not getting adequate sleep

Exercise has consistently proven to be a catalyst for quality sleep. Physical and aerobic exercise aids in decompressing, relaxing, and alleviating stress-related issues. If achieving a peaceful night’s sleep is challenging for you, focus on incorporating more exercise and adopting healthier lifestyle habits.

Suffering from stiff joints

This is perhaps another unmistakable sign that you are far from being in top shape. Sitting for extended periods at your 9-to-5 job without much leg movement or leading a sedentary lifestyle can result in joint stiffness. Stiff joints don’t necessarily imply restricted movement; for some, it means they can move their joints optimally, but it requires additional effort.

There are several other signs, including moodiness, back pains, and borderline diabetes. An active lifestyle does more than help you reach health goals; it can significantly impact your confidence and mental well-being. Let us know if you are really fit.