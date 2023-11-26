Anti-Obesity Day 2023: Master These Lifestyle Tweaks to Beat Obesity

According to the World Health Organization’s definition, ‘overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese.’ Anti-Obesity Day is celebrated annually on 26th November to highlight the importance of good lifestyle habits.

Obesity, along with diabetes, is perhaps the most significant challenge that the 21st century is facing. Obesity might occur due to several factors, including a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and inactivity, and those extra few kilos can often lead to several diseases that might last a lifetime. Rather than being hard on yourself trying to lose weight, try incorporating the habits mentioned below that will help you manage obesity and take charge of your overall well-being.

Stay active throughout the day

An hour-long gym session or even a 15-minute walk after your dinner or lunch is not enough; get moving throughout the day, and the changes will soon be visible to you. Are you binge-watching your favorite show after work? Getting up and doing some free hand exercises or a bit of jogging just by standing where you are or going for a walk around your home while there is a commercial going on can help you burn those extra calories.

Even while you are working, taking small breaks in between helps you regain energy and stay productive. However, rather than sitting on your chair and scrolling through social media, perhaps go for a short walk during those breaks simply to get yourself a coffee. This is a promise you can make to yourself this anti-obesity day.

Control your intake of trans fat and processed food

We all crave junk and processed food rich in sugar, carbs, and fat. Consuming them in limited amounts might not harm you; however, if you have made it a part of your everyday lifestyle, that is where the problem lies. Take your time, but slowly drop them with healthy alternatives like blueberries, air-popped popcorn, and baby carrots with dip for times when you crave something to munch on.

Get adequate sleep

We cannot emphasize enough, but getting enough sleep every day will help you reap a lifetime of benefits. Getting enough sleep can really help with your mood and your productivity levels. When exhausted, we often end up craving sugary food for that extra hit of energy, which can ultimately lead to being overweight. If you suffer from insomnia, try incorporating a relaxing bedtime routine, like going for aromatherapy, listening to podcasts and music, journaling, or even meditating.

Hydrate and Hydrate

Hydration is the key to eradicating toxins from your body and in getting healthy, glowing skin. Hydration also helps with metabolism and digestion, so make sure to sip on water throughout the day. If plain water feels boring, add a dash of lime, cucumber, or some healthy flavoring substitute like a dash of fresh fruit juice.

Staying healthy is a lifelong mission. Stay patient and incorporate these healthy habits and technology like fitness bands and tracker apps to improve your overall well-being this anti-obesity day.