Happy Easter 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Happy Easter 2022: Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is believed to be the day when Jesus rose from the dead. For Christians, apart from Christmas, Easter is one of the most important festivals. Easter marks the completion of the Passion of Christ, beginning from Lent and ending with Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday (also Maundy Thursday which celebrates Jesus’ Last Supper with his 12 Apostles), Good Friday (when Jesus’ crucifixion is observed) and finally ending with Easter Sunday.

This occasion marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ as per the New Testament of the Bible. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 17. The whole process of making chocolate Easter bunnies and decorating Easter eggs is what makes it special.

The festival also signifies renewal, rebirth, and new beginnings. So, while you gear up to visit churches and offer prayers, don’t forget to exchange these messages with your loved ones.

— May you feel God’s bright and joyful blessings on this Easter. Wishing you a Happy Easter

— May this Easter bring happiness, health, prosperity, and new beginnings.

— Sending you love, warm hugs, and smiles. Extending my Easter wishes to you and your family

— Spend some quality time with your loved ones this Easter and try to remember the real reason why it’s celebrated.

— Thank Jesus Christ for all the things you have been blessed with. Acknowledge his sacrifice and try to walk on the path that he showed. Happy Easter.

Check out this collection of best quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Easter Sunday:

1. Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

2. Today, we remember Jesus’ sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world. Wishing you a blessed and holy Easter!

3. Here’s to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus.

4. “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” (John 11:25) Rejoice in the hope this Easter season!

5. Praying that you feel Christ’s love throughout this Easter Day and beyond.

6. Joining you in gratitude for Christ’s sacrifice and the joyful renewal it brings to all God’s children this Easter season.

7. May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God’s divine grace.

8. Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father’s greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter!

9. Have a happy, peaceful, and fun Easter filled with marshmallows, chocolate, and jelly beans!