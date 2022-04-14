Happy Bihu 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, and Greetings

Bihu 2022: Bihu is one of the biggest festivals of Assam that falls in the second week of April every year and marks the beginning of the harvest period. Rongaali Bihu or Bohag Bihu (April), Kati Bihu or Kongaali Bihu (October), and Magh Bihu or Bhogaali Bihu (November) are the three Bihu festivals celebrated by the Assamese community in a year, each commemorating a different phase of the farming calendar.

The beginning of the planting season is marked by Bohag Bihu, the end of sowing and transplantation of saplings (‘Kothia’) is marked by Kati Bihu, and the end of the harvesting season is marked by Magh Bihu (January or February).

The Bihu celebrations in the last two years have been a muted affair due to the pandemic. This time, however, the government has allowed celebrations without any restriction.

Bihu 2022: Celebration

On the first day of Bohag Bihu celebrations, people wake up early, apply a paste of turmeric and raw urad dal on their body and take a bath after which they seek elders’ blessings and then go out to meet friends, relatives, and neighbors to wish them and eat lip-smacking traditional dishes of Til Laru, Pitha, Murir Laru, Ghila Pitha, Poka Mithoi among others. The different days of Rongali Bihu are dedicated to cattle, household deities, handlooms, and farming equipment, among others. Dancing to the tunes of folk songs known as Bihu Geet, feasting, and exchanging gifts from other traditions of the festival.

Bihu 2022: History

The history of Bihu is said to go back to ancient times, around 3500 BC, when people made fire sacrifices for a better harvest. It is said that an agrarian tribe who lived in the north-eastern part of the world thousands of years back celebrated the festival.

