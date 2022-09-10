‘Let the Heritage Live’- Bhowanipur 75 Palli uplifts the moral of Bengal culture as Durga Puja theme

Bengal has a rich and intangible cultural heritage to foster and celebrate. From magnificent literature to vibrant art forms, colourful festivals to performing arts like dance and drama, Bengal is a home to cultural diversity.

One of the leading Puja clubs of Kolkata, Bhowanipur 75 Palli , this year has come up with an innovative theme of ‘Aitijhya Beche Thak’- ‘Let the Heritage Live’, to uplift the moral of Bengal’s rich cultural heritage on Bengal’s most celebrated festival Durga Puja.

Paintings and arts have always been the indigenous culture of Bengal since the ancient era. On their 58th year of Puja, the club has decided to showcase the folk art forms of the villages. Bengal’s Pot Shilpa or Pot Art is one of the most popular art form which is globally recognised and inextricably linked with the state.

From ancient times, pot artisans would depict mythological stories and unheard historical tales through their Pot-chitras and would exhibit in rural fairs, events and gatherings. The art was also used to enhance the beauty of the houses. But with changing time, the art form gradually started fading out.

Though later, these artisans explored and portrayed in and around Kalighat area of Kolkata nesting in a corner of the city, earning livelihood from it became uncertain. At present, the art form is in the verge of extinction. Although some artisans in the villages of Pingla, Nayagram of Medinipur district are the last bearers of the legacy, another tribal community of Bankura is still trying to make a living out of it.

The Puja club has thought of a unique way to revive back this rich heritage of Bengal in the minds of the people. They have interestingly designed a character Lalan who despite of being Allah’s devotee is committed to memorize the mythological scriptures of Hindu deities. Limitless to earthen pottery, he creates Pot art out of discarded items and takes stroll through villages and cities reciting the stories behind his Pot chitras.

This year the club will hold stalls to display and sell the art works of Pot artists from the villages of Pingla and Nayagram. Talking about their innovative concept, Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Convener of Bhowanipur 75 Palli said, “It’s of great honour that UNESCO has recognized Durga Puja of Bengal as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

So, we believe this extinct art form of Pot Shilpa will regain its lost glory through our puja presentation this year. People associated with Pot shilpa will perform, display, exhibit and sell their artworks in organized stalls in the vicinity of the puja. The facilities and all expenses related to transportation, food and lodging will be entirely our cost. We are inspired by our honourable Chief Minister Smt Mamata Banerjee and will do our bit to help at least some of them.”