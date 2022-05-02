Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Celebrity inspired outfits and mehendi designs

Eid ul-Fitr 2022: One of the best parts about festivals is dressing up and rejoicing with your loved ones. Eid ul-Fitr the biggest Islamic festival is around the corner. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 2 and end on the evening of May 3. On Eid ul-Fitr people wear new clothes, decorate their houses and women put mehndi on their hands and feet. Here are a few celeb-inspired Eid outfits and Mehendi designs to up your festive dressing this season.

Celebrity inspired outfits and Mehendi designs

Mehendi designs:

There is a significance of Mehndi when applied. It provides a cooling effect for the body by preventing nerves from tensing up. Though henna has medicinal properties that soothe stress, headaches, and fevers. The intricate designs of mehndi look amazing on a woman. It is mostly put on festivals, marriages, and occasions that are related to the celebration.

Celebrity inspired outfits:

1. Kirti Kulhari

Dressing down isn’t a bad idea at all and Kirti Kulhari is proof that sometimes keeping it low-key is the best look that we all need. The actress has been leaving us awestruck with her sense of traditional style for a while now. She opted for an olive green kurta set, which featured a collared neckline and white zig-zag prints all over it. Going on the vibrant side, the actress paired the ensemble with a plum dupatta, which had hot pink tassels on the edges for a quirky and color pop look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

2. Sonakshi Sinha

An easy-breezy white sharara set is a perfect affair for summer festivity. We love how Sonakshi Sinha pulled off her cool and chic ethnic look by opting for a light and soothing shade. The beautiful sharara set featured a sleeveless white kurta with golden intricate embroidered patches on it. She chose to pair the kurta with a flared sharara with golden polka dots on it. Whenever opting for light colors, make sure that you accessorize the look well with some statement jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

3. Mouni Roy

Be it a bodycon dress or sequin saree or a suit set, Mouni Roy’s Instagram feed cam gives us all the fashion inspiration. Seen donning a beautiful fiery red suit set, the actress made a chic case for bright colors. The kurta featured intricate gold-tone embroidery, while the solid-colored plain palazzo pant and dupatta balance the vibrant look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

4. Diana Penty’s Vibrant Kurta

While mixing prints is purely instinctive, there is also a different fascination around wearing the same print from head to toe. If you choose to go indie, you can go crazy mixing different textures. From big and bold to floral and dainty, experiment with prints in different silhouettes like Diana Penty.