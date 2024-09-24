Green and clean beauty: Skincare routine with Patanjali

Lately, with busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, we neglect our skin and fail to cater to its needs. While several skincare enthusiasts do have a lengthy routine, it is usually filled with toxins. Be it a 10-step routine, or a simple 3-step one, herbal and Ayurveda products are always better for the skin. Using a potent and balanced blend of essential natural herbs and nutrients, Patanjali’s green and clean personal care range helps elevate skin’s health by several notches. Its carefully formulated concoctions help restore skin’s balance and reveal healthy, hydrated, and radiant skin.

Face Wash:

The first step towards taking care of your skin topically is cleansing it. One should always opt for a gentle cleanser that helps eliminate dirt and oil without stripping the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Patanjali offers a wide range of face washes to choose from for different skin types and goals. The Patanjali Saundarya face wash while cleansing the skin can also be used for treating several skin ailments such as acne and skin maturity. Additionally, the cleanser rejuvenates and revitalizes the skin, making it appear youthful and supple.

On the flip side, the Patanjali Saundarya Neem-Tulsi face wash has been carefully formulated to take care of oily and acne-prone skin. Formulated with nature’s natural exfoliants Neem and Tulsi, the face wash helps remove acne-causing bacteria. Meanwhile, Aloe Vera soothes and calms the skin.

Face Scrub:

Face scrubs help eliminate dirt and grime by exfoliating the pores deeply. Every once in a while, using a face scrub helps restore the skin’s natural glow and rejuvenate it. Patanjali Aloe vera and Apricot Face Scrub effectively clears dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and reveals a brighter complexion.

Moisturizer:

Moisturizer is the second most essential step after cleansing in an effective skincare routine. After cleansing, it is essential to nourish the skin and deeply moisturize to maintain skin health. Additionally, moisturizers help the skin appear plump and healthy. Patanjali offers a range of face creams enriched with essential nutrients and herbal moisturizing ingredients.

For a holistically green and clean lifestyle, it is important that one doesn’t just eat clean and healthy foods. Using the right ingredients for your skin helps harness nature’s powers and unveil healthy skin.