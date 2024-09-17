Bhumi Amla Powder by Patanjali: What happens if you consume it regularly?

Bhumi Amla plant is one of those overlooked plants which provides a great range of herbal remedies. Also known as Phyllanthus niruri, this plant in any form offers a host of health benefits. Ayurvedic medicine and Patanjali revere this herb as a versatile healer for various ailments. Bhumi Amla is a small herb that thrives in the monsoon season and blooms during the autumn, eventually drying out in the summer. Characterized by its round, small fruits similar to the amla fruit, it’s also referred to as Bhūmi Amala or Bhuñjaka. It has a modest appearance, but is packed with great deal of medicinal properties. Here we bring you the advantages of including Bhumi Amla powder in your wellness routine for the following advantages.

1. Liver Health

Bhumi Amla powder is specifically popular for its liver-supportive properties. This herb helps to detoxify your liver, and also aids as a remedy in ailments like hepatitis. If you consume it regularly, in juice or powder form, it can aid in liver function and help alleviate symptoms of liver ailments.

2. Respiratory Relief

For those struggling with respiratory issues, Patanjali’s Bhumi Amla powder offers substantial relief. Its roots, when ground and mixed with honey, can soothe coughs and other respiratory problems. Additionally, a decoction made from the plant’s branches can help manage chronic coughs and reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.

3. Wound Healing

The herb also demonstrates impressive healing capabilities for wounds. Applying a paste of Bhumi Amla leaves directly to cuts and bruises can accelerate the healing process. It’s particularly effective for chronic wounds and can help reduce swelling and infection.

4. Skin Conditions

Bhumi Amla is beneficial for various skin issues, including itching and inflammation. A paste made from its leaves mixed with salt can relieve itching, while the plant’s extracts can soothe and heal skin irritations and infections.

5. Digestive Health

Bhumi Amla is a valuable aid in managing digestive disorders. It helps in treating abdominal pain and diarrhea. Drinking a decoction of the plant’s leaves or powder can alleviate stomach issues and promote better digestion.

6. Menstrual Disorders

Women suffering from menstrual disorders might find relief with Bhumi Amla. Its seeds, when powdered and consumed with rice water, can regulate menstrual flow and reduce excessive bleeding.