Getting bored? Read these books and refresh yourself

How long can you endlessly scroll down your social media feeds? When boredom hits hard, it’s pretty difficult to find anything interesting to do. You keep refreshing your feed only to see the same thing over and over again. And after a certain point, even looking at your phone’s screen makes you feel sick.

But don’t you worry, here we are with book recommendations that will save you from such mindless scrolling and boredom. These books/novels are some of the best books to read, Just scroll down and read on!

1. “The Harry Potter” series by J.K Rowling.

The golden book of our childhood which almost every child must have read once. These books are many of our personal favorites. Magic, mischief, and mayhem.

2. “Maze Runner” series by James Dashner.

If you like post-apocalyptic science fiction then this is the series for you. This Series is loaded with lies, mystery, and memory loss. Thomas wakes up in an elevator, the only thing he can remember is his name. He is surrounded by strangers whose memories are also gone.

3. “Lost In A Book” by Jennifer Donnelly.

Beauty and the beast-inspired book. Belle finds a mysterious book in the library which transports her into a strange world. She must uncover the truth before she is lost within… forever.

4. “13 Reasons Why” by Jay Asher.

A young girl has killed herself and the only thing she has left behind is tapes explaining why. Clay arrives home to find a box with his name. Inside he discovers several cassette tapes from Hannah Baker. A heartbreaking and eye-opening tale of a life lost too soon.

5. “The 100” series by Kass Morgan.

Riveting post-apocalyptic series. After a nuclear war devasted the planet humanity has lived in space. 100 juvenile prisoners are being sent back down to recolonize after one hundred years.

6. “Game Of Thrones” series by George R. R. Martin.

Set in a world where summer and winter can last years. Where countries have yet to form. Where the battle for the Iron Throne has begun. When you play game of thrones you either win or you die.

7. “Peter Pan” by J.M Barrie.

Who doesn’t know about Peter Pan? A classic and magical tale of childhood. Peter comes to take Wendy and her brothers on a magical adventure to Neverland. A place where you never grow up.

8. “Magonia” by Maria Headley.

It is an amazing book to read out. Aza Ray suffers from rare lung disease and is thought to die soon. She soon leaves this world and finds another, Magonia. Above the clouds, she is not dying and weak. However, everything is not as good as it seems, war is coming.