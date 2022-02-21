Getting bored on Instagram? Follow these creators and laugh aloud

Time and time again, maybe after a hard day or after a draining job, we have found ourselves rejuvenating in the comforting warmth of comedy and entertainment. We turn to Indian comedians on Instagram for laughter, entertainment, and of course, goofy spoofs.

Thus, with a spirited heart, we decided to explore the top Indian comedy influencers on Instagram you must follow in 2022.

1. Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate is an engineer turned music producer, composer, content writer, and social media personality. Known for uploading spoof videos and reprised versions of Bollywood songs on his YouTube channel and Instagram account.

During the Corona Pandemic, he uploaded a video featured in the television soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2010) in August 2020. He added his rap beats and music to the video and in a day it went viral that he himself denied believing that it was his video that got viral.

2. Ruhee Dosani

Ruhee Dosani is a ‘Punjab di Kudi, now in foreign’, as she mentions in her bio. She has been going quite viral on Instagram with regular videos of her dancing with her Non-Indian friends on Indian songs! Her videos have been getting a lot of views, especially from desi Instagram, who absolutely love her song choices her dance steps along with her foreign friends.

Ruhee’s dance videos will make you fall in love with her moves and with the song too. Her idea of creating this type of content is unique and shows how a Happy Dance can make someone’s day.

3. Moose Jatana

Moose Jatana is a model and content creator, currently living in Australia. She makes funny short videos for Instagram; her most famous videos have over one million views.

Moose knows how to handle social bullies, especially those who bully girls and women on social media. She knows exactly how to put herself on a digital detox, where she uses Instagram and reap all its benefits but at the same time protects her dignity, mood, and mental health.

She speaks freely on Instagram about social bullies, harassment, insecurities, and mental health by being honest and sassy, a great job on her account to make people feel bad for their actions and hopefully to make them understand their wrongs.

4. Niharika Nm

Niharika is a 23-year old Youtuber and content creator from Bangalore, currently living in California. She creates funny and relatable videos that are widely loved by people. She has around 844k followers on Instagram right now, with her most viewed video having more than 13M views. She is the first solo creator to have represented India at YouTube Creators for Change two times in a row.

5. Ronit Ashra

Ronit Ashra is a social media star with over 1.2M followers on his Instagram page. He creates hilarious videos, most of the ones where he accurately imitates a video of a celebrity. He was previously famous on TikTok, but once it got banned in India, he switched to Instagram and quickly gained even more followers there.

He has even gotten a response from Ananya Pandey after making a video imitating her. He also lip-synced to the rap song of Kokilaben, created by Yashraj Mukhate, and he got over 1 million views for that.