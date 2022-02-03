Foods that will help you improve your eyesight

Maintaining a well-balanced, healthy diet is one of the key factors to lead a happy successful life. But keeping your eyes healthy and taking necessary precautions to reduce the risk of developing eye conditions have become even more relevant in today’s world of digitalization.

People suffering from eye conditions can effectively reduce the effects of the damage through the intake of foods that contain a range of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals, known as antioxidants.

This is why it is important to know which foods improve vision and eyesight.

Eyesight can be described as one of the most important senses: 80% of what we visualize or see is the result of our sense of sight. Most animals receive information about their surrounding through the sense of smell, much like that of a dog.

Whereas the human eye is much more capable as it has more components that collect and deliver the information using appropriate levels of light, to the brain, which will then determine what the captured visual is.

Several eye conditions are preventable if the required amounts of effort are invested such as maintaining a healthy diet. Eye diseases like cataracts (cloudy vision), macular degeneration, glaucoma, etc can be easily avoided if a healthy diet plan is followed. Foods to eat for the visually impaired can help reduce the negative effects of the damage caused.

Food is the fuel that runs our bodies and the primary way of doing that is by providing sufficient energy that a human body requires. The very same reason why humans or living beings feel the need to eat, which is to regain the energy that has been utilized Every component of the human body, such as muscles, organs, and bones, requires energy (nutrients) contained in foods for good vision.

Nutrients such as zinc, vitamin C, copper, omega-3, and others may reduce the risk of age-related decline in eye health by 25 per cent.

Consuming foods that improve your vision will provide the above-listed eye-enhancing nutrients helping individuals to maintain proper vision however consumption of highly processed and high-fat foods may have adverse effects on your eyesight.

Here are some of the foods good for eyesight:

Nuts

Nuts are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, both of which help improve overall eye health. So, make it a point to munch on a handful of almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews, etc. Refrain, however, from eating packaged, roasted or salted nuts.

Berries All berries are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for the proper functioning of the different systems of the body, including the eyes. Besides, vitamin C also lowers the risk of developing macular degeneration, a condition that results in either blurred or no vision, and also cataracts. Include enough berries into your daily diet. Either add them to a bowl of yoghurt or simply blend them into smoothies.