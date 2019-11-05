Many states in North India are enveloped in severe air pollution accompanied by smog putting people at additional risk of serious health issues. The pollution is even getting worse. In this severe air pollution, it becomes particularly important to eat healthy foods so that your body is nourished and it has the energy to support your healthy breathing and other body functions.

There are foods that are mighty tools in achieving optimal health despite breathing polluted air. They provide your body with bountiful nutrients which are quite significant to fight health issues caused due to dirty air. Grab these foods and help the muscles in your airways to relax and reduce inflammation so that you can breathe nice and easy. These foods will reduce your risk of lung cancer as well which can be caused due to inhaling the polluted air.

Foods that can help win the fight against air pollution and reduce the suffering from respiratory and heart disease, as well as lung cancer, include:

Lemon and citrus fruits and vegetables: Drink lemon water twice a day when facing air pollution. Lemon is loaded with vitamin C, an important antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. It supports the immune system and contains flavonoids which have several health benefits and anti-inflammatory properties to fight air pollution-borne diseases. Orange fruits and vegetables like papaya, oranges, and pumpkin are also full of lung-friendly vitamin C to fight infections and inflammation caused by bad air quality.

Apples: Apples are packed with phenolic acids and flavonoids that are known for reducing inflammation in the air passageways, a common problem caused by air pollution.

Pineapple: Pineapple contains the enzyme which helps the lungs remove debris and detox naturally. It reduces swelling of airways and helps reduce coughing.

Peppermint: Peppermint contains menthol which soothes and relaxes the respiratory tract. It stimulates your lungs and helps reduce symptoms caused by air pollution.

Celery: Add celery to your chutneys, salads, vegetables, juices, soups and stews. It helps the body to reduce heavy metals which can cause lung disease. It is also a rich source of sodium which helps eliminate carbon dioxide from the body.

Ginger: Ginger helps remove air pollutants and other irritants from your airways and lungs before they can damage these body parts. It also reduces cough and improves circulation.

Cruciferous vegetables: These vegetables include broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower. Including these vegetables in your daily diet helps fight inflammation and reduces the risk of developing lung cancer and other air-pollution-borne diseases.

Seeds: Seeds such as flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds are full of magnesium. Magnesium is an important mineral to keep your airways clean and relaxed. The mineral reduces inflammation to ease breathing. Snack on a handful of these seeds every day and reduce your risk of diseases caused due to air pollution.

Green tea: Green tea is packed with antioxidants that are great to combat allergy symptoms caused due to air pollution. It soothes your throat and protects lungs from irritation that generally happens when you breathe in polluted air. It keeps you well hydrated and keeps your airways clear.

Olive oil: Olive oil contains mono and polyunsaturated fats and phytonutrients that are great to keep your lungs fit to a large extent even when you breathe in polluted air. The oil may fight other health risks as well associated with air pollution like high blood pressure and impaired blood vessels due to reduced oxygen supply in the body. Olive oil boosts the blood vessel’s response to pollutant stress.

Consume these foods multiple times each day to get a good sampling of antioxidants and fight the signs of air-pollution-induced diseases.