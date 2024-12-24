Ramdev reveals lauki recipes for ultimate health benefits

Lauki, also bottle gourd or calabash, is not just a multipurpose vegetable that offers versatility but also health benefitting food. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev shares his innovative tips on how to intake lauki in your regular diet cycle, each yielding a healthy advantage.

Lauki ki Kheer

One of the simplest and at the same time tasty usages of lauki can be made by grating it and boiling it with cow ghee. This together becomes a nourishing recipe for the energy boost required in your body. You may convert it into a wonderful lauki ki kheer. Add grated lauki to boiling milk and stir it slowly. This will make it cook very well.

This kheer should be made sugar-free by using jaggery powder, munakka (dried grapes), or anjeer (figs) to give it a healthy sweetness. This is soothing and great for cholesterol and skin issues as well.

Lauki Barfi

For those with a sweet tooth, lauki can even be made into barfi. Just let the mixture cool down after it’s done, and you’ll be ready to indulge in healthy yet satisfying dessert.

Lauki Vegetable

While cooking lauki as a vegetable, Ramdev tells to add jeera, dhaniya, Patanjali hing, and turmeric. It’s not to be peeled while cooking, since the lauki skin is very nutritious. This blend of spices adds not only delicious taste to the dish but also aids digestion and health in general.

Lauki Juice

This is another excellent way to incorporate this vegetable into your routine. This juice blended with fresh coriander helps in reducing body fat and is also beneficial for the pancreas and kidneys. It supports detoxification and overall well-being if taken regularly.

Lauki Soup

For a warming winter treat, think of making lauki soup. Crush the lauki and boil it and give a soothing, heart healthy soup. Though it keeps in preventing heart blockage it is better to eat the soup once a week only than daily.

Lastly, if you want to obtain the freshest and healthiest lauki, consider growing it organically. This way, you are ensured of consuming a pesticide-free vegetable that retains all its health benefits.

Lauki is an easy-to-introduce food into your diet and also a very tasty way to improve your health naturally. Whether in soup, juice, or dessert, this humble vegetable offers numerous benefits for your body and mind.