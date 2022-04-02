Navratri special recipes

Navratri is a Hindu holiday held twice a year in India. The first is Basanti Navratri (March-April) and the second is Shardiya Navratri (October-November). This nine-day celebration has its unique significance and meaning. Goddess Durga is celebrated during Navratri, and the majority of people fast. So, here are some simple Navratri dishes (vrat ka khana) to assist you lose weight in just 9 days. Take the Navratri challenge today to cleanse your system. It also aids in the digestion of food.

Kuttu Chilla

INGREDIENTS

• 1 bowl Kuttu Atta

• 2 tbsp Dahi

• 2 Green Chilli

• ½ tbsp Sendha Namak

• ½ tbsp Grated Ginger

• Pinch Of Pepper Powder

• 1 tbsp Ghee

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Take some kuttu atta and add boiled mashedpotatoes

2. Now add2tsp curd (Dahi)

3. Add some sendha namak or green chilli as per your taste

4. Now addsome ginger (Adrak) and little bit pepper powder (kali mirch powder)

5. Mixed all ingredients together and add somewater to make a good batter like consistency

6. Turn on your gas and take non stick pan

7. Apply someg desi hee with oil brush

8. Spread a ladlefull of batter on it in a circular motion

9. Cook itfor some time and now flip over and cook the other side too

10. Your kuttu navratri recipe is ready to be served

Singhara Cheela

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup Singhara Atta

• Some Grated Loki

• Grated Cottage Cheese

• Pinch Of Pepper Powder

• ½ tbsp Sendha Salt

• 2-3 Green Chilli

• ½ tbsp Grated Ginger

• 1 tbsp Desi Ghee

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a mixing bowl add one cup sighara atta

2. Now add some grated loki (ghiya), cottage cheese(paneer), black pepper powder, sendha salt, green chilli, little bit gratedginger

3. Mix itwell with some water

4. Keep stirring and adding the required amount ofwater till it becomes a smooth batter

5. Grease a heated pan with a few drops of ghee

6. Spread a ladle full of batter on it in acircular motion

7. Cook it for some time, until it comes off fromthe sides itself

8. Now flip over and cook the other side too

Aloo Chaat

INGREDIENTS

• 4 Boiled Potatoes

• 1 tbsp Ghee

• 1 tbsp Roasted Peanuts

• ½ Grated Ginger

• Small Amount Of Jaggery

• ½ tbsp Sendha Namak

• ½ tbsp Cumin Powder

• Pint Of Pepper Powder

• Few Coriander Leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Take some potatoes and boiled them

2. Now cut them into small pieces. Make sure that yourpotatoes are not boiled too much

3. Grease a heated pan with a few drops of ghee

4. Roast boiled potatoes and add 1 tsp roasted peanuts

5. Now add a small amount of ginger, jaggery (gur), sendha namak,cumin powder, Kali mirch powder and dhaniya (coriander leaves)

6. Mix all the ingredients together and add some lemon juice

Fruit Chaat

INGREDIENTS

• 1 Large Bowl

• Few Fruits Like Apple, Banana, Kiwi, Mango

• Few Mint Leaves

• ½ Lemon Juice

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Take alarge bowl and add chopped fruits like apple, pomegranate, kiwi, pineapple,banana, mint leaves, cumin powder, sendha namak, and lemon juice

2. Mix allthe ingredients together

3. This fruit chat is very delicious

4. This fruitchaat is loaded with nutrients

INGREDIENTS

• 1 tbsp Ghee

• 2 tbsp Peanuts

• Few dry coconut

• ½ tbsp Sendha Namak

• Pinch Of Pepper Powder

• 1 Bowl Makhana

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Take a pan and add some ghee into it

2. Now add some peanuts until it gets roasted

3. Now add dry coconut, kali mirch, sedha namak andone bowl makhane

4. Mix all the ingredients together until it gets roastedproperly