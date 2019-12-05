The cuisine from the state Rajasthan boasts a plethora of delicious dishes which depicts its rich culture. Dal-Baati-Churma is one of the typical Rajasthani menus that every food enthusiast must taste at least once. This combo is a wonderful way to warm yourself during winter. If you have not experienced this wonderful meal before, it’s time to make it at home and relish it passionately. The traditional combination of spicy dal, ghee-soaked rich baati and sweet churma is a real treat to savour. In Rajasthan, this combination of three dishes is served on every festival, wedding, party or any other celebration time.

Here is the recipe of Dal-Baati-Churma from the land of Maharajas:

Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 60 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

For dal

Ingredients

Urad dal: 2 cups

Chana dal: ½ cup

Toor dal : ¼ cup

Split moong chilka: ¼ cup

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder: 2/3 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Degi Mirch: 1 tsp

Cumin seeds: 2/3 tsp

Coriander seeds: ½ tsp

Whole red chillies: 2

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Hing powder: a pinch

Kasoori methi: 1 tbsp

Garam masala: 2/3 tsp

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Pure ghee: 3 tbsp (melted)

Garlic: 5-6 cloves (finely chopped)

Ginger: 1 piece (grated)

Green chillies: 2 (finely chopped)

Onion: 1 (big)

Tomatoes: 3 (big)

Coriander leaves: 1 handful (finely chopped)

Method

Combine together urad and toor dal. Wash them thoroughly and drain the water. Keep aside. Do not soak them in water as they get boiled very fast. Combine together chana and split moong chilka dal. Wash them thoroughly and soak in plenty of water for an hour.

Drain the water after an hour and put all the four dals together in a pressure cooker. Add plenty of water and give a boil. Discard this water after a boil comes. All the froth that comes on the top of the water after boiling will also get discarded with it giving the dal a nicer taste and colour.

Now pour five cups of fresh water in the dal. Add turmeric powder and salt. Give a whistle on high flame. Simmer on low flame for five minutes. Turn off the flame. In the meantime prepare the tadka.

Heat ghee in a frying pan. Add hing powder and cumin seeds. When cumin seeds start to crackle, add coriander seeds and whole red chillies. Saute for 30 seconds. Add grated ginger and chopped garlic. Saute until they turn in light golden colour. Add finely chopped onion and green chillies. Saute until golden brown.

Chop tomatoes and puree them in a food processor adding kasoori methi. Add tomato puree containing kasoori methi to the sautéed onion. Saute until the masala starts leaving ghee on the sides. Add coriander powder, degi mirch and red chilli powder. Saute for 30 seconds. Turn off the flame and keep aside.

Open the pressure cooker. Add lemon juice and garam masala. Mix well. Add the prepared tempering. Give a boil and turn off the flame. Transfer into the serving bowl. Garnish with finely chopped fresh coriander leaves.

Serve hot with Baati and Churma.

For Baati

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour: 2 cups

Suji : ¼ cup

Salt: 1 tsp

Baking powder: ¼ tsp

Pure ghee: ¼ cup and for soaking the baatis (melted)

Warm water as required

Method

Take a deep mixing bowl. Combine together whole wheat flour, suji, baking powder and salt. Add one-fourth cup ghee and mix all ingredients well. Add warm water slowly and knead a stiff dough. The dough should be firm and stiff but smooth. So knead it properly.

Keep it in a closed container and give a rest for an hour. After an hour knead the dough again for five minutes. Make balls of ping pong size out of this dough.

Slightly press the ball in between your palms and with your thumb makes an impression in the middle of the flattened baati. Heat an electric tandoor/gas tandoor. Cook the baatis in tandoor on low temperature until they are crispy brown from outside and properly cooked from inside.

After making sure that baatis are cooked, turn off the tandoor and take out the baatis carefully. Break open the baatis little from the top pressing with your fingers and thumb. Place them in a deep glass bowl carefully. Pour melted pure ghee generously over them so as to soak them in it. Let them remain in ghee for an hour or more.

Microwave them while serving and serve hot.

For Churma

Ingredients

Slightly coarsely ground whole wheat flour: 2 cups

Suji: ½ cup

Melted ghee: ½ cup

Green cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Boora: 1 cup

Nuts: as desired

Pure ghee for frying

Method

In a big mixing bowl, combine together whole wheat flour, suji and melted ghee. Add lukewarm water slowly to make a stiff dough. Knead well to make it smooth. Give a rest of an hour in a closed container. Knead it again before making balls. Make 14 balls out of this dough. Press every ball in between your palms and fingers gently to squeeze them slightly.

Heat ghee in a frying pan. Deep fry the few balls at a time on low flame until they are golden brown in colour. Repeat the same with the remaining lot. Take them out on a kitchen towel to absorb excess ghee. Allow them to cool. Break them into small pieces with your hands. Grind it in a food processor to a fine powder.

Transfer it in a big mixing bowl. Add boora, cardamom powder and a handful of chopped nuts and dry fruits of your choice (cashew nuts, almonds and raisins). Mix well and serve with sizzling hot baati and boiling hot dal.

Tips to make perfect Dal-Baati-Churma

Use whole wheat flour and mix little rava to make the perfect baati dough. Knead the dough stiff. Otherwise, baatis would not be crispy and firm.

Use coarsely ground wheat flour to make even more delicious Churma. This type of flour gives the Churma a nutty and grainy texture and the perfectly delicious taste.

Pure ghee is the key ingredient of all three dishes. Keep the baatis immersed in melted pure ghee after they are baked. Let the baatis soak as much ghee as they can to taste purely authentic. Pour pure ghee generously in tadka for dal. Deep fry the churma balls in pure ghee only to give the churma the real traditional taste. Truly mind-blowing!

Traditionally baatis were baked over coal. Here we have baked them in electric tandoor. You can also deep fry them on low flame after boiling them in water on high flame. This process also helps the baatis to get cooked properly inside-out as those which are baked in the oven. If you are frying the baatis, use only pure ghee. Otherwise, the taste will be spoiled.

Serve dal piping hot, baatis hot or warm and churma at room temperature. You can also warm churma in the microwave if you do not want to serve it cold at room temperature.

Although Rajasthan is famous for its rich culture but what makes the state distinctive is its cuisine. Dal-Baati-Churma is the most famous dish from the state. Worth trying!