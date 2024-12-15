The shocking truth about your daily hair brushing mistakes!

You look at the watch, and you have ten minutes to get ready before you start running for the door, your car, metro, or bus, and then your workplace. You quickly put on your moisturiser, sunscreen and makeup, vigorously start brushing your hair, tie it up or let it cascade down and run for the door.

This is probably the routine of all college goers and working professionals, trying to win against time. But did you know that while you might be right on time at work, that small act of vigorously brushing your hair every day is causing damage to your hair?

Advertisement

Brushing is a simple act that we engage in every morning and night, right? But when it comes to brushing your hair, there is a right way and wrong way of doing it.

Advertisement

Worried you might have done a lot of damage to your hair? There’s a remedy as well; read on to find more.

What are the benefits of the right way of brushing?

If you want smooth, soft, supple, and shiny hair, brushing every day is a must. The oil produced by the sebaceous glands is distributed throughout your scalp when you brush your hair gently. While the main aim of brushing is to detangle, combing the right way increases blood flow, encourages hair growth, and eliminates the risk of excess hair fall.

For better results, consider using Patanjali Hair Care Products, which are enriched with natural ingredients to strengthen your hair and reduce breakage. Products like Patanjali Kesh Kanti Aloe Vera Hair Cleanser or Patanjali Coconut Hair Oil help nourish your hair, making brushing more effective and less damaging.

What is the correct way of brushing?

The biggest mistake we make when it comes to combing hair is starting from the scalp and then going down to the tip, which increases hair fall. It is always advisable to do the opposite, that is, start with the tip and then move towards the scalp. If there are knots in hair that you can not untangle by hand, go for some serum. A little bit of conscious effort can help you a great deal in reducing hair fall.

Do not overbrush; rather, brush your hair a maximum of twice a day; however, it all comes down to the type of hair you have.

Should you brush your wet hair?

When wet, your hair is at its most fragile state and can break off very easily. The best type of comb would be a wide-toothed one, and make sure to always start from the tip, slowly untangle it, and then move to the scalp.

To minimize damage, apply a small amount of Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair Conditioner after washing your hair. It helps in smoothening the strands, making them easier to detangle.

Hence, knowing the how and the what of brushing can help combat extreme hair fall and promote better hair growth. And with the help of Patanjali Hair Care Products, you can take a step closer to achieving healthy, shiny, and strong hair naturally.