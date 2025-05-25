How mustard seeds and honey can speed up wound healing

Renowned Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna recently shared a valuable natural remedy on social media that many may find useful in everyday life. He highlighted the remarkable antibacterial properties of mustard seeds — known as Raai in Hindi — and a simple healing paste that can speed up wound healing while preventing infections.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, mustard seeds are not only a common kitchen ingredient but also a potent natural healer. His recommendation is simple: grind mustard seeds into a fine powder, mix it with honey to form a paste, and apply it on wounds such as pricks from thorns or scratches.

Advertisement

This natural dressing helps wounds heal faster and protects against infections — making it a practical first aid solution from the Ayurvedic tradition.

Advertisement

More than just a spice

Mustard seeds have been a staple in Indian kitchens for centuries, known for their pungent flavor and the distinctive kick they add to food. But beyond culinary use, mustard seeds carry a range of health benefits.

They are rich in antioxidants and contain compounds like glucosinolates, which have antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.

These properties make mustard seeds a useful remedy in traditional medicine. Acharya Balkrishna’s suggestion to combine ground mustard with honey is particularly potent.

Honey itself is a natural antiseptic and has been used for centuries to treat wounds and burns. Together, the combination creates a powerful, natural healing agent.

How to prepare and use mustard and honey paste

If you want to try this remedy at home, here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

1. Grind Mustard Seeds: Take a small amount of mustard seeds and grind them into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder.

2. Mix with Honey: Add fresh, pure honey to the powdered mustard seeds and mix well to form a smooth paste. Adjust the quantity of honey to get the right consistency — thick enough to stay in place on the skin.

3. Apply the Paste: Clean the affected area with clean water and mild soap. Pat dry gently. Apply the mustard and honey paste directly to the wound, scratch, or thorn prick.

4. Cover and Leave: You can cover the wound with a clean bandage to keep the paste in place, especially if the wound is in a place prone to rubbing or exposure.

5. Repeat as Needed: Reapply the paste once or twice daily until the wound heals completely.

The antibacterial action of mustard comes from compounds like allyl isothiocyanate, which can kill or inhibit bacteria that cause infections. Honey’s natural enzymes produce hydrogen peroxide, a mild antiseptic, and its sticky texture protects the wound from dust and microbes.

Together, they create an ideal environment that promotes faster healing, reduces inflammation, and prevents the growth of harmful bacteria.

Benefits beyond wound healing

Mustard seeds and honey offer several other health advantages. Mustard is known to aid digestion, improve metabolism, and even reduce muscle pain when applied topically in warm mustard oil massages.

Honey is a natural energy booster, supports immunity, soothes sore throats, and improves skin health.

This simple mustard and honey paste can therefore be part of a broader lifestyle approach that values natural remedies and holistic health.