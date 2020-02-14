It’s the most romantic time of the year to let your significant other know just how special they are. And with the Day of Love falling on Friday this year, there is no reason why you can’t have an exclusive celebration of your everlasting bond. And to make things rosier, here is a Valentine’s Shortbread Cookies recipe.

Shortbread Cookies

Ingredients

Butter softened: 1 cup

Confectioner’s sugar (icing sugar): ½ cup

Vanilla extract: 1 tsp

Salt: ¼ tsp

All-purpose flour: 2 cups

White chocolate (optional but recommended): 1/3 cup

Raspberry/Strawberry jam: 1/3 cup

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line your baking tray with parchment paper. Using a hand mixer, cream the butter and icing sugar together for a couple of minutes. Add the vanilla and salt and continue to mix until fully incorporated. Add the flour gradually until your mixture has formed a dough. Sprinkle some flour onto your surface and roll out the dough until it is about 1/8 inch thick. Cut out your cookie shapes with a cookie cutter. On half the cookies, cut out a smaller heart shape in the centre.

Place cookies on baking tray and place tray in the refrigerator to chill while the oven is preheating. Bake the cookies 8 minutes or until edges turn slightly brown. On the cutout cookies, sprinkle a layer of icing sugar on top. Once the cookies are cooled, melt the white chocolate. Then spread a layer of melted white chocolate on the full cookies (ones that are not cut out). Let the chocolate set slightly for 5-10 minutes. Spread a layer of raspberry or strawberry jam on top of the chocolate. Place the cut out cookies on top. Surprise and enjoy with your loved ones these cute and delicious raspberries and white chocolate heart-shaped shortbread cookies.

(Recipe courtesy: Chef Abdul Wahid)