Did you try these dishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab is the biggest festival among the Sikhs, commemorating the birthday anniversary of their first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival this year was celebrated with great gusto on the day of Kartik Poornima.

Guru Nanak Dev was a preacher of humanity, believing in the spirituality of God and equality, as well as self-service and devotion. His teachings are the founding stone of Sikhism. The day was also characterized by community love and service, as well as self-reflection.

The food prepared for Guru Nanak Jayanti is often simple and diverse, boasting an amalgamation of flavours, tradition, nourishment, and love. Here were a few decadent dishes that were whipped up on this day.

Kada prashad

Kada prashad is often a year-round staple in every gurudwara; however, on this day, it is an essential part of the celebration. Made of four simple ingredients, including wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and water, it is extremely simple to make but required a lot of patience and devotion. It is often a part of the celebration and then distributed among everyone as prasad. The texture of this prasad is melt-in-the-mouth.

Kali dal

Often a staple in the community kitchen, this dal comes with lentils like whole black gram, spices and a bit of ghee. Soul satisfying and hearty, this dish is a slow-cooked one which allows the lentils to absorb the spices and give optimum flavours.

Makke ki roti and Sarson ka saag

Winters are for Makke Ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag. A classic combo enriched with health benefits and flavours, the bread is made with corn flour. And, the decadent sarson da saag comes with so many benefits for your health. Have it with a dollop of homemade butter.

Aloo gobi

A traditional dish made with different types of spices and herbs, aloo gobi pairs well with both rice and roti.

Meethe chawal

Made with basmati rice, ghee, sugar and saffron water, meethe chawal is flavourful. It can be the perfect sweet note ending.

Kheer

Guru Nanak Jayanti would be incomplete without a bowl of kheer with dry fruits on top! Made with rice, whole-fat milk, sugar or jaggery and a sprinkle of cardamom, kheer is light. And you can always adjust how sweet you like it!