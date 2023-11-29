Combat stress with these foods

In the midst of our sedentary lifestyles and the relentless demands of work, stress has become an unavoidable companion for the 21st-century population. With stress-related disorders on the rise at an alarming rate, it’s crucial to turn attention to a significant aspect of daily life—nutrition. What you eat not only impacts your physical well-being but also plays a vital role to combat stress levels, making your diet a valuable ally. Your dietary choices influence not only your physical health but also your mental well-being, affecting your mood, emotions, and behavior. To assist you in cultivating healthy eating habits that can help alleviate signs of stress and anxiety, here are some noteworthy foods.

Dark Chocolate

Have you ever noticed the craving for something sweet during moments of extreme stress and anxiety? This is because sweetness is often associated with happiness and a sense of comfort. Beyond being an occasional indulgence, dark chocolate has a chemical impact as well. Rich in antioxidants, it helps lower stress hormones.

Matcha Powder

Popular among today’s generation in various forms such as matcha tea, matcha latte, or even matcha ice cream, this green tea powder is also embraced by fitness enthusiasts. It contains L-theanine, a non-protein amino acid known for its stress-reducing properties. Sipping on some matcha tea after a demanding day at work can not only help you unwind but also significantly reduce your stress levels.

Sweet Potatoes

In contrast to their counterparts that can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, sweet potatoes can aid in reducing cortisol levels. Packed with high levels of vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium—known for their relaxing properties—sweet potatoes also contribute to regulating heartbeat levels due to the presence of potassium.

Avocados

Omega-3 fatty acids have a substantial impact on stress and anxiety levels. Therefore, in addition to incorporating oily fish and nuts into your diet, avocados make a delicious and beneficial addition. Avocados not only have the potential to alleviate stress levels but also contribute to weight management, brain health, and more.

Warm Milk

Consuming warm milk before bedtime has long been a bedtime ritual for millions of Indians. Taking it a step further, turmeric milk can help reduce stress levels and improve sleep quality. Rich in calcium, this beverage not only supports bone health but also aids in stabilizing mood.

While there are numerous foods that can assist to combat stress, the aforementioned ones are just a few examples. If necessary, consult with your dietitian to incorporate these foods in the right amounts to effectively manage your stress levels.