We all know the importance of increasing our vegetable consumption nearly every day. Eat more fresh produce and less processed junk.

Although few exceptionally healthy vegetables can be harvested year-round, they prefer colder weather to develop properly and reach their peak natural taste, colour, size and quality. Here is a snack dish which includes colourful winter vegetables – red, yellow, green and white, each colour carrying its own set of unique disease-fighting phytochemicals.

Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 20-25 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

Carrot: 2 cups (cut into small chunks)

Cauliflower: 2 cups (small florets)

Broccoli: 2 cups (small florets)

Peas: 2 cups

Red bell pepper: ½ cup (cut into small chunks)

Yellow bell pepper: ½ cup (cut into small chunks)

Sweet corn kernels: 2 cups

Mushrooms: 2 cups (cut into small chunks)

Potato: 1 (large)

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder: 1-2 tsp

Lemon juice: 3-4 tbsp

Method:

Boil potato. Peel it and cut into small cubes. Boil peas in an open pan adding little water. Boil uncovered to retain the original green hue, otherwise, they will turn little pale in colour. Cut cauliflower and broccoli into small florets. Give a single whistle to both of them together adding two tablespoons of water in a pressure cooker. Boil sweet corn kernels in an open pan until soft.

Cut carrot into small pieces. Blanch it and keep aside. Saute mushrooms, red bell pepper and yellow bell pepper adding little olive oil in an open pan on high flame for two to three minutes. Keep stirring constantly to avoid burning. Turn off the flame and take out the sautéed vegetables in a big mixing bowl.

Add boiled potato cubes, blanched carrot pieces, boiled peas, boiled sweet corn kernels, steamed cauliflower and broccoli florets to sautéed mushrooms and bell peppers. Add salt and black pepper powder according to your taste. Add lemon juice and mix well. Serve slightly warm.

This dish offers a wide range of colours that makes your food not only look tempting but also nutritious and delicious to eat. The method of cooking is also very healthy providing you a great variety of nutrients.

These boiled vegetables are extremely nutritious and contain an impressive amount of fibre which has been linked to many health benefits.

Enjoy winter season eating an array of cold-weather veggies!