Winter face mask to keep your skin hydrating

During the Winter Season, our skin gets dry and dehydrated. The outside air is drier, and our skin suffers as a result of the increased heat inside. Face masks are an excellent way to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized.

Making your own face mask is a fun and cost-effective way to avoid the dangerous chemicals that are sometimes found in store-bought masks. You can nourish and protect your skin with a few materials you probably already have in your kitchen by employing naturally hydrating and therapeutic components.

These skin nutrition masks are not only good for your health, but they’re also good for your skin. Here’s how some common household products might help moisturize your skin this winter.

Here are some natural face-packs that you should use to keep your skin hydrating and glowing during this chilly season.

Shea butter and Coconut oil face mask-

Shea butter and coconut oil are both excellent moisturizers for the skin. They also make your skin look more fluid and level out the tone. A combination of these two powerful substances, very naturally, works wonders on dry skin. 1 tsp. shea butter 1 tbsp. coconut butter Combine the two ingredients and well combine. Gently massage it into your skin. After 20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water.

Coffee mask-

Coffee helps to prevent acne by increasing blood flow, brightening the skin, and reducing puffiness. Because cocoa powder is high in antioxidants, it helps to restore damaged skin. 1 tbsp coffee grounds, cocoa powder, honey, and milk each To make a paste, combine all of the ingredients in a mixing dish. Apply the mask to your face, even if the smell tempts you. Wash with water after 15- 20 minutes.

Aloe vera and sandalwood face mask-

Aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, and it hydrates and calms the skin. Sandalwood powder prevents acne and minimizes the indications of aging, such as wrinkles and dry skin. 1 tbsp. sandalwood powder, 2 tbsp. fresh aloe vera gel, 1 tbsp. honey Combine all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and apply to the face and neck. After 15 minutes, wash with water.

Banana and Papaya mask-

Vitamins are found in bananas, and antioxidants are found in papaya. Papaya and banana are also excellent anti-aging foods, while honey helps to keep our skin hydrated. Using this face mask helps revitalize, firm, and make your skin appear younger. Only three items are required to make this papaya face mask: papaya, banana, and honey. First, mash up a piece of ripe papaya and a banana, then add 1 scoop of honey. They must be well combined in order for the mixture to be lump-free. Make a mask out of this mixture and apply it to your face. This mask can also be used on other dry areas of your body. This is the greatest face mask for winter.

Almonds and milk mask-

Almonds are high in fatty acids and vitamin E, both of which are beneficial to dry skin. Milk aids in the preservation of the skin’s hydration level. This mask exfoliates your skin, leaving it soft and glowing. This face mask will soften and moisturize your skin while reducing dryness. You only need two simple ingredients to make this face mask. 2 tablespoons almond milk and 1 tablespoon almond powder To get a smooth paste, thoroughly combine both components. Apply the winter face mask to your face with your fingers or a face mask brush, and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Massage for a few minutes before washing it with water.

[By: Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur]