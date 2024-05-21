Beat the summer heat with these refreshing tea recipes

Cool and refreshing tea recipes to beat the summer heat Tea is a necessity: in the morning, amidst work chaos, upon returning home exhausted, and especially during juicy gossip sessions with friends. It’s a universal elixir, India’s pride, not just a beverage but a vital thread woven into our daily lives. Today, as we celebrate its ubiquity, let’s also shed light on the dwindling tea sector, a cornerstone of our nation’s economic vitality.

During summers, our inclination veers from the usual piping hot brew towards cooler, more invigorating alternatives like iced tea. Here are some unique and tantalizing recipes to keep you cool and refreshed through the scorching months.

Pineapple Iced Tea

Imagine opening your fridge to find a pitcher of pineapple iced tea beckoning. Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? This delightful concoction is a breeze to whip up and can be stored in the fridge for a couple of days, perfect for sharing with friends or savoring in solitude. Gather some tea bags, hot water, pineapple juice, fresh mint leaves, and a splash of lemon juice. Steep the tea bags, infuse the flavors, and sweeten to taste with sugar or honey. Voilà! Your revitalizing tea is ready in no time.

Advertisement

Thai Iced Tea

Indulgent, satisfying, and bursting with flavor, Thai iced tea is a simple pleasure. With just a handful of ingredients – black tea bags, hot water, ice, condensed milk, and a pinch of sugar and salt – you can concoct this heavenly brew. Exercise caution with sugar, as condensed milk adds its own sweetness.

Honey and Lemon Iced Tea

Sometimes simplicity is key. Swap sugar for honey in your iced tea for a touch of sophistication. Enhance the refreshment by adding frozen lemon slices.

Cucumber Mint Green Tea

For those craving a healthy detox, look no further than cucumber mint green tea. Infuse your green tea with slices of cucumber, a dollop of pureed cucumber, crushed mint leaves, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a drizzle of honey. It’s a trifecta of health, refreshment, and rejuvenation.

Don’t forget to try these revitalizing tea recipes at home and share the joy with your loved ones.