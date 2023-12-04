Beat constipation: Foods to avoid for better bowel health

Constipation, in simpler terms, is often defined as infrequent bowel movements. According to studies, medications, lack of activity, and unhealthy eating habits are likely major contributors. While certain foods can alleviate constipation symptoms, others can exacerbate them. This article aims to help you identify foods that should be avoided to promote regular bowel movements.

Alcohol

Were you aware that dehydration is a significant factor contributing to difficulty in regular bowel movements? Alcohol acts as a diuretic, leading to faster fluid loss from the kidneys and bladder, ultimately causing dehydration. To counteract this effect, it is advisable to consume alcohol with an ample amount of water.

Dairy Products

For many individuals grappling with this, dairy products can be more of a hindrance than a help. If you enjoy dairy but experience constipation, consider opting for alternatives like fermented dairy products, including yogurt, buttermilk, or kefir. These can enhance your gut biome and alleviate constipation symptoms. Dairy typically lacks fiber, potentially causing constipation, and some people may be sensitive to the proteins present in cow’s milk.

Red Meat

Red meat contains minimal fiber and high levels of fat, which can worsen symptoms. While a balanced diet is crucial for sustaining your body, an excessive intake of red meat, at the expense of legumes, fresh produce, and fiber-rich ingredients, increases the likelihood of constipation.

Processed and Fried Foods

While processed foods may be tempting, they are contrary to what your body needs. Snacks like pretzels, cookies, pre-made meals, chips, and fried chicken are flavorful but packed with trans fats, carbs, and high calories, contributing to constipation due to their low fiber content. Though avoiding your favorite snacks can be challenging, consider healthier alternatives such as baby carrots with dips, air-popped popcorn, trail mix, and more.

Foods Containing Gluten

Gluten, when consumed by gluten-intolerant individuals, can adversely affect the gut biome. Found in grains, gluten acts as a binding agent and flavor enhancer, but it can accelerate constipation symptoms in some people.

To alleviate discomfort associated with constipation, it is crucial to be mindful of your dietary choices. Consult with your healthcare professional and make small adjustments to your lifestyle and diet for constipation relief.

