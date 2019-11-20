What makes you think of any celebration? Parties and food! Right? How about somebody offering you perfect party setups where you can shake your leg, as well as satiate your stomach?

Surely sounds tempting! Then tune in to know some more about it. In Delhi-NCR, the newly opened restaurant, #3BROS made all possible efforts to fulfil your craving with all forms of food. As the name suggests, it was founded by three brothers on August 15, 2019, and it serves fresh, ‘flavour food with fusion’.

The menu will truly give you a sense of gastronomy whether its spicy Indian flavours or Creamy oriental or its authentic Thai, #3BROS have done justice to all forms of cuisines that will just take your cravings to another level.

Starting from its flavorful mocktail, Blue Iceland, made up of sugar syrup, lime juice and a bit of colour, topping with sprite and soda, will absolutely quench your thirsty throat. Blue Iceland is not the only one that will leave you wanting for more. There are a lot more drinks in #3BROS with which you can say enough about drinking. Like Mango Mule Blast, Apple Berry crush, Power Punch Orange and clove or a lot more drinks make their presence in the house of mocktail. But if you are a lover of shakes or juices then you need to be happy because #3BROS also offers it, shakes like Chocolate, Banana, Mango, Kitkat or lot more, same with a smoothie, refreshers Mojitos. Not just one but #3BROS gives you ample of flavours. You name it, they have it.

Feeling hungry? Then come to the Kitchen, let’s see what’s on the menu? Before grabbing your meal, taste its appetizers and here comes its most crispy, crunchy and spicy snack, Chinese Bhel, that absolutely gives you Indian taste with lots of colourful spices. Made up of Chinese noodles or desi Bhel, mixed with Indian masala, you can feel the taste of khatta, meeta in every bite, topping with Coriander leaves will leave you licking your finger.

A vegan or non-vegan, you need not worry about it because #3BROS makes your mood in both ways. So let’s try its non-vegetarian special, Chicken chilli Mustard, its chewy, smoky flavour will surely steal your heart. It feels like roasted chicken but with a twist. The magical mustard flavouring leaves you wanting for more. It’s lip-smacking, and the amalgamation of ingredients will make you fall in love with it.

Moving ahead with its Lunch special that is categorized into two segments- Combo Noodles or Combo Rice where you will get a variety of choices. Like in the Noodles segment, Pan-fried choices of Sauces or Burnt Garlic Black pepper, secure a higher position whereas, in the house of Combo Rice, Roasted Garlic Rice or Shanghai Rice will absolutely give you a sense of continental. But this just the beginning, #3BROS is not going to stop here.

With so many options to choose from, it’s cooking style will leave you with no option but will make you give a try to all.

Want to try something new, something unique, then try its main course- the Oriental: Ginger Garlic balls with Garlic noodles, its recipe is completely different from what have you been used to so far. Vegetables, fried dumplings flavoured with garlic and ginger, seasoned with Chinese spices and soy sauce, served with vegetable noodles, that’s how it defines its taste and distinct flavour. If you like the smoky flavour then better try its Smoky garlic paneer with black pepper rice, its small cubes of battered fried cottage cheese, toasted in Chinese wine, fried ginger, lots of garlic, soy, oyster sauce along with peppers and onions served with crushed pepper rice, its soothing taste will compel you not to skip it.

Hey, Baccha party, Don’t be so sad! #3BROS has a special element to give you, so be happy! Bored of having same old French fries, then try something new, its cheese fries, grated with lots of cheese on the top of its usual potato fries which gives your taste buds creamy, cheese flavour. Kids, it’s not done yet! In the Kids Corner, You can have ample of delectable, palatable, delicious dishes, be it Hakka noodle bowl, or fried rice bowl. The Wood Fire Pizza and Burger are there too on the list.

Before you say no more now, you can’t do without the crispy frills- the yummy, chocolaty ice cream. Other than Angela’s Hair in dessert, you can try two other flavours- the Philadelphia Chocolate Mousse or Fried Ice Cream.

#3BROS has special arrangements for party lovers; here you can make your special one day even more special by giving them birthday parties. Its cuisine is not just the only thing that will make you want to come again and again but its perfect ambience, dim light with slow motion background music is something that one will definitely enjoy.

On special occasions, #3BROS organize a dancing, singing or cooking competition for the folks so if you are fond of all these then this is the right place for you.

Ashish Tripathi, owner of the restaurant said,” When we opened up this restaurant one thing was clear in our mind that this place will be for three-generation, first one is the kids then comes the young ones and then the old ones.”

In the near future, we have plans for opening up 15 more outlets, so that people will have their me-time and also enjoy their family, friends time”, he added.

So, make your weekend worthy with your family or friends, step out of your safe zone and experience all the lip-smacking delicious dishes. Party hard!

Details :-

Address: #3BROS Restaurant, Asian fusion restaurant.

Where: Plot H1A/19, Above Dominos, Near Electronic City Metro Station, Noida, Sector-63

Cost for two: 600-700 (approx)

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm (open all days)