How food adulteration is fueling business in India

Slowly and gradually the practice of food adulteration is increasing day by day in the country. And this practice is thriving, unnoticed by shopkeepers in a hurry. There is a duplicate for most of the popular brands in the market. Edible oil, cereals and auto spare parts… there is a duplicate for everything.

Adulteration is fueling business in India. Foodstuff is one of the major targets as it is easy to adulterate and get away. Turmeric powders are mixed with chemical colours to make them look brighter. Salt with chalk powder. Peppercorns with dried papaya seeds. Coriander powder with sawdust. Tea leaves with the same coloured leaves. Coffee seeds with tamarind seeds. Different vegetables are coloured with dyes to look bright and some of them are carcinogenic. The brick powder is mixed with chilli powder.

It is not just food, but anything that sells. Petrol. Diesel. Drinking water. The list is endless.

Before we discuss further let’s discuss what is food adulteration and why do companies engage in this practice?

What is food adulteration?

Food adulteration is the act of intentionally debasing the quality of food offered for sale either by the admixture or substitution of inferior substances or by the removal of some valuable ingredient.

Food adulterants refer to the foreign and usually inferior chemical substance present in food that causes harm or is unwanted in the food. Basically, during food adulteration, a small quantity of non-nutritious substances are added intentionally to improve the appearance, texture or storage properties of the food.

Methods of Food Adulteration