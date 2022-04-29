First date advice! Things to remember before going on date with crush

Are you going on your first date with your crush? Does the thought of going on a first date make you kinda nervous? Does your memory of the last one make you cringe with embarrassment? Maybe you don’t know what to do on a first date? Maybe you lack first date ideas? Well, let us tell you that you are not alone who has faced all these things, there are many. So, today we are here with some of the first date advice, and we hope this will help you.

Things to remember before going on date with a crush

1. Pick the right first date spot.

When you’re trying to get to know someone, you don’t want to go somewhere too fancy or loud, or someplace where you aren’t able to have a conversation (like a movie). The point of the first date is to see how well you guys vibe with each other, so talking needs to be part of the deal.

2. Think about safety.

Especially in the online dating scene, safety is important for both guys and ladies. Meet in a public place where other people can see you, and let a friend know where you’re going to be—you could even share your location with them so they can check-in and see where you are if they haven’t heard from you by a certain time.

And unless you already know the person you’re going on a date with really well, don’t let them pick you up or drop you off at your house until you’ve established trust. You don’t need some random person on the internet knowing where you live. I’m not trying to scare you guys—I just want you to be safe out there!

3. Dress well.

Wear something you’re comfortable in, for sure, but you should still put some time and effort into looking nice. Think about the atmosphere and dress code of your date location too—ladies, no need to wear those Louboutin heels to a coffee date at Starbucks. Y’all look good without even trying anyway. And dudes, get out of those sweatpants and put on some nice jeans and a non-wrinkled shirt (and add a blazer if you really want to look fly).

5. Compliment them (but don’t overdo it).

Both guys and girls really appreciate a solid, genuine compliment. If you give too many throughout the date, though, it can start to feel kind of cringe. A nice “Hey, you look great” is totally appropriate, but if you’re worried about coming on too strong, compliment your date on something other than their appearance—like their laugh, sense of humor, intelligence, or great taste in music.