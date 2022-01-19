Don’t forget to watch these movies this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and love is suddenly in the air. Grabbing a bowl of popcorn, snuggling in with your Valentine to watch a romantic film is the best way to spend some quality time. After all, there is nothing like the moments of cuddling and feeling the mushiness of V-Day.

Romantic films have something gooey about them that they inevitably bring out the sweet emotions of romance within you. Bollywood or Hollywood movies have always helped in expressing love and making your partner feel affectionately special.

We have handpicked the best Bollywood and Hollywood romantic films to feel the nostalgia and emotional love with your beloved on Valentine’s Day.

Veer Zara

In Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is known as the ‘King of Romance’. Veer Zara is a Shah Rukh Khan film and a special Bollywood romantic movie. Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered a few memorable collaborations and Veer Zara was another Bollywood romantic movie that adds to the list of those classics. Veer This Bollywood romantic movie told the story of an Indian army officer who rescues a Pakistani girl and ends up falling in love with her. After spending some time in India, Zara (Preity Zinta) heads back to her home in Pakistan. Later, Veer realized how much he loved Zara and decides to head to Pakistan to win her over. Upon reaching there, he is framed by Zara’s fiance, a man with political connections, for being a spy sent from India. Years later, a lawyer finds out about Veer’s story and decides to fight the case on his behalf. Despite many hardships, the lawyer emerges victorious on the case and can prove Veer’s innocence. After he’s freed from the court in Pakistan, he is finally able to reunite with the love of his life Zara and the two are shown heading back to India where they can spend the rest of their days with each other in peace. This Bollywood romantic movie showed that love always wins in the end.

2 States

The theatrical representation of one of Chetan Bhagat’s bestsellers ‘2 States’ is our next pick for the category. The movie was directed by Abhishek Varma and had Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor as protagonists Krish and Ananya respectively. The movie highlighted o how two individuals from different cultural backgrounds, overcome the odds and marry successfully with the permission of their orthodox parents. The film showcases how Krish and Ananya persuade their parents to affirm their relationship and allow them to marry each other. The film also gives out bitter facts about marriages in India, such as dowry. It is a simple and sweet film, totally worth watching with your Valentine. Who knows it might also end up giving you the courage to convince your girlfriend’s parents to get you guys hooked for life.

Barfi!

‘Barfi!’ is a love story of a deaf-mute man and an autistic woman. The story had many emotional moments and showed how love can overlook, what the world calls abnormalities. Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) and Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) play the unlikely couple in the film. Remember the scene when Ranbir Kapoor tests Priyanka Chopra’s commitment towards him. This movie gave a new meaning to love.

The Notebook (2004)

Almost synonymous with words like ‘pure romance’ and ‘true love’, The Notebook brought to life the popular book of the same name. Telling the story of the beautiful relationship between Noah and Allison played by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the movie jumps between different parts of their relationship, set as early as the 1940s. Expect to have a good cry!

Call me by your name

Another story based on a wonderful book, this 2017 film is the modern-day coming-of-age tale that is both beautiful and heartbreaking. Call Me By Your Name depicts the unlikely relationship between Elio and Oliver, during a whirlwind summer romance. The cinematography is as stunning as the magnificent actors portraying the lead characters.