Use these tips to nail power dressing

It’s pretty simple. If you look powerful, you’ll feel powerful. There’s a reason they tell you to dress for the job you want and not just the one you have. Your clothes today can tell more of a story than what comes out of your mouth and when you’re off to an interview, the person you’re meeting with sees you before they hear you, and that very first impression could make or break your deal.

This brings us to power dressing. What is power dressing? It’s wearing something that makes you feel and look powerful.

The key to power dressing is to look polished and put together. Pick subtle colors that complement each other. Ideally, going monotone will never fail you. For example, a salmon pink or beige blouse with a matching set of trousers is something that not only keeps you looking neat but also makes you look taller and super refined.

Here are some of the tips:

#1 Find your distinctive style

When you think of powerful working women such as Obama, Clinton, and Wintour, one thing they all share in common is a distinctive style. In her book Everyday Icon: Michelle Obama and the Power of Style, Kate Betts says that Michelle Obama’s style is important because it exhibits that style and substance need not be mutually exclusive. An independent visual identity can work to reinforce a position of power.

Establishing a go-to look can not only save you time while shopping and getting dressed in the morning, but it can also help you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons. There’s a reason Anna Wintour never changes her hair! So whether it’s your unique choice of color, silhouette, or pants suit, adopting a signature look will help you to develop a recognizable and predictable visual identity that can communicate reliability.

#2 Don’t be afraid to suit up

I don’t think anything screams power dressing, as well as a suit, does. The good thing is that this staple item in any working wardrobe comes in endless variations, from casual chic to very smart so the options are plentiful and you will find something that works well with your working environment.

Suits are also a clever investment as you can wear separate items with a completely different piece from your wardrobe to remake a whole new power outfit.

#3 Be wary of tailoring

If you do opt for suits to power dress, be sure to tailor your clothes as there is nothing worse than an ill-fitting blazer or trousers. A well-fitted outfit can make a world of a difference and make you look extremely sharp.

And this goes for any trouser or skirt you may choose to wear, the point is no matter what you’re wearing, you should ensure it fits you phenomenally.

#4 Choose shoes that bring you power

Of course, comfortability is key but footwear that provides some height can help you to feel confident and motivated while conveying a sense of power. From making you walk just that slightly more feminine to reportedly enhancing your productivity, heels have a tendency tend to work wonders.

#5 Spend a little time every week grooming

From your hair to your nails, grooming is something that is often overlooked but important. Prioritizing grooming can cut down prep time and elevate your overall appearance. Everything from functional hairstyles, low maintenance nails to healthy-looking skin can send a message of attention to detail as well as put-togetherness.

#6 Master the art of glowing, natural makeup

In this case, opting for trends like the no-makeup look can work very well. So avoid dramatic looks and work towards enhancing your natural features with soft and subtle techniques.

While these tips will most definitely help you to dress for power, remember that empowerment comes from within and therefore you should pay close attention to what is happening internally as well as externally.