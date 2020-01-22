Going wrong with red is an unusual affair, especially when we talk about Sunny Leone. Recently, the actress opted for a red butterfly outfit for herself which not only enhances her glamour but also made her fans fall for her once again.

Sunny picked a red outfit by Renge which comprises a crop top with a plunging neckline as she tied the ends of it casually around her waist. She paired the top with a midi-skirt in the same shade. With white strap stilettos, Sunny completed her look.

Speaking of accessories, Sunny’s dainty neckpiece and gold studs that she wore with her outfit suited her well. For her glam, Sunny picked dewy base, loads of bronzer, black kohl and cherry red lipstick.

“Trouble ahead, The Lady in Red, Take my advice, You’d be better off dead” – Casey jones,” Sunny said in the caption of her post as she shared pictures on Instagram.

Why so beautiful, her fans and followers said in the comments section of Sunny’s post. And, others posted heart and fire emoticons in praise of her look.