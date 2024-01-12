Sunny Leone tackles deepfake menace with AI avatar

In a recent revelation, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shed light on the persistent threat of deepfake technology, emphasizing that it’s not a recent issue but has been plaguing celebrities for years. The actress, who has recently launched her own Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatar, delved into the misuse of technology and the challenges posed by the growing menace of deepfake content.

Leone, joining the league of celebrities exploring the realm of Artificial Intelligence, shared insights into her decision to create a virtual counterpart. In an interview, she expressed her concern about the longstanding misuse of technology and clarified that her AI avatar is programmed to engage in conversations only within the boundaries of information she is comfortable sharing. The actress revealed, “I have provided responses to numerous anticipated questions and shared information that aligns with my comfort level. My avatar has been designed to refrain from addressing inappropriate, offensive, or violent queries, ensuring it does not harm anyone’s sentiments. All the information has been meticulously input by me.”

While acknowledging the widespread fear among creative professionals regarding AI’s potential threat, Leone likened the current landscape to the ‘Wild West,’ where everyone is still navigating the uncharted waters of this technological frontier.

She commented, “It’s the latest fascination, and people are experimenting with various aspects of it. More than the fear of replacement, celebrities are anxious about the potential misuse of their likeness, a concern exacerbated by the surge in fake photos, videos, and manipulated voices that flooded the scene last year, creating a genuine menace.”

Discussing the pervasive issue of deepfake content, Leone highlighted the inherent difficulty in preventing such incidents, stating that it ultimately depends on the intentions of the individuals behind these malicious creations. She emphasized, “This menace has persisted for a significant duration, contrary to the misconception that it’s a recent problem. I have personally experienced such incidents, but I choose not to let them affect me psychologically or mentally.”

Closing the conversation, Leone expressed empathy for young girls who may face the stigma associated with deepfake victimization. She urged them to recognize that it is not their fault, encouraging them to seek assistance from law enforcement agencies such as cyber cells. She concluded, “There is a system in place to support you. Report these incidents to the police or utilize technical help on social media platforms. The system is on your side; you just need to take action.”