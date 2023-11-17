Sunny Leone Shields Kids from Glam World

Sunny Leone recently shed light on her approach to parenting in the glitzy world of showbiz. In a recent interview, she discussed the measures she takes to ensure her children—Asher, Noah, and Nisha—experience a childhood untarnished by the glimmer of her own celebrity status.

Leone acknowledged that her kids often express curiosity about the attention she receives, questioning why so many people clamor for selfies with their mother. Tackling this parental challenge, she draws parallels to iconic figures in children’s entertainment. “My children keep asking me, ‘Why do people want pictures with you, mommy?’ I explain to them that just how they love Spiderman and the Hulk, people feel the same feeling when they see me on TV or otherwise,” Leone shared.

She adopts a relatable analogy to bridge the comprehension gap, likening the public’s fascination with her to the way kids adore characters like those from ‘The Transformers on TV.’ However, she admits it’s a tough process, given their tender age and limited grasp of such concepts. “To be honest, they don’t understand that just yet. Also, I don’t show them my work,” Leone revealed.

Interestingly, Leone reserves showcasing her work to her offspring for exceptional cases, primarily when they express a desire to watch her songs on television. Despite her infrequent revisits to her own performances, Leone disclosed that she finds joy in reliving those moments when her children request a glimpse of their mother on the screen.

During the interview, Sunny Leone candidly shared her occasional surprise at seeing herself on TV, remarking, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s me!’ Her down-to-earth approach to fame and parenting reflects a conscientious effort to balance the allure of the glam world with ensuring her children enjoy a semblance of normalcy in their upbringing.