Sartorial elegance: chic styles to elevate your winter wardrobe

Winter wardrobe is highly forgiving. With just a few neutral-toned basics and some statement pieces, one can create a range of chic looks. The best part about winter? The clothing is always comfortable and fuzzy. To help you elevate your style game, we have curated a list of styles you can opt for to give your look a spin.

Layer it Up!

Be it a slight nip in the air of freezing cold, layering is the best way to keep oneself warm and comfortable. Layering the right colours and textures can make a huge difference to any look. If you just want something light for a little warmth, wrap a sweater around your neck or opt for a classic cardigan. For a warmer fit, layer your sweater vest with either a long coat or a blazer. Throw in some statement accessories as per your choice. With layering, the possibilities are endless. All you need are a few classic pieces and you can play around to create different looks. Women can round up their looks with boots while men can opt for classic oxfords or sneakers, as per taste.

Go the timeless way- cable knits

Nothing stands the testament of time as basic and classic pieces. Be it a crisp white shirt or a cable knit sweater. It has been there from the time of our ancestors and it continues to find a space in every capsule winter wardrobe. Nothing screams elegance as much as a well-knit sweater- be it a vest or a full-sleeved one. The best part- it can go from casual to formal, real quick. For an effortless fit, pair a loose shirt with a cable knit vest and a pair of jeans or a cute skirt. Meanwhile, for a formal fit, opt for a tailored shirt, a cable-knit full sweater, or a vest with a well-cut blazer.

The colour of every year- Cherry

While cherry red and burgundy are all the rage this season, trust us, it is the colour of every season. It was, is, and always will be one of the most elegant shades that goes with every neutral. It adds that oomph to blacks, whites, greys, and beiges; pair it with any neutral tone and you are good to go. You can opt for either a classic long coat, a sweater, a muffler, boots, or even just a bag. The colour is eye-catching while being a safe and classic choice. Pro tip: it pairs up great with gold jewellery.

Another colour that is timeless and adds that chic factor is muted olive green.

Tailored blazers

Every wardrobe should have at least one piece of a well-tailored blazer, be it off-the-rack or bespoke. It is not only the choice for a formal look, but it can also elevate a casual look. For fans of oversized clothing, an oversized blazer can take your smart casual fit to the next level without any effort. Go for timeless solid shades or houndstooth patterns, as per your style.

As noted, winter wardrobe is highly forgiving while opening up multiple avenues for experimentation. If you like to have a capsule wardrobe, go for timeless and neutral-toned pieces. Add shades of black, grey, navy blue, white, and beige. They never go wrong. If you like playing with textures, add faux leather, suede, faux fur, or denim to your looks. On the other hand, if you like to stand out, add quirky accessories like playful scarves, vibrant bags, and trendy jewellery to your look.

