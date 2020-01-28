Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The actress, since her debut, has been making headlines. Be it her acting skills or her sartorial fashion sense, she always makes sure to put the right step forward. From red carpet look to her trendy gym sessions, she manages to make heads turn.

On Monday, the actress added another desi look to her list. The Kedarnath actress who was out for the promotions of her next flick opted for a gorgeous ensemble. The actress picked a desi sharara for the day out. Her ivory number featured a white kurta with floral embellishments all over that added a colourful twist.

She styled it with a matching flared palazzo that bore the same floral details along the hem that casually brushed the floor. She draped a matching dupatta over her shoulder and proved that she is the ultimate ‘desi kudi’.

View this post on Instagram Sync with Pink 🌸🐷🎀💓🍡 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:19am PST

To accessorize her look, the actress opted for a pair of long dangle and drop earrings and a ring while she pulled a few strands of hair back to let them shine. For her glam, the actress opted for pink lips and yellow nail paint. Keeping it subtle, she went for an elegant yet basic glow.