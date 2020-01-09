Laxmi Agarwal, who is currently busy in the promotions of the film Chhapaak, along with Deepika Padukone was spotted in Mumbai during the screening of the film on Wednesday. The film is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. During the event, the courageous lady looked beautiful.

For the occasion, Laxmi opted for a royal look. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures from the event. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a pink silk saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The silk brocade saree has intricate gold floral work.

The 29-year-old paired the saree with a long-sleeved plain blouse which elegantly rounded off the heavy six-yards. The saree also featured gold ‘gota’ work on the border and pallu. Laxmi draped the six yards ensemble with perfection and looked absolutely breathtaking.

She accessorised her saree with a heavy choker necklace from the house of Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. With just the necklace, she rounded off the look incredibly and let her saree be the star of the evening. She left her long tresses open in side-parting with the attire and opted for just a pink lipstick and sleek eyeliner. Laxmi’s resplendent look was styled by Deepika Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani.

View this post on Instagram In aankho ki masti ❤️ With Respect Rekha Ma’am 🥰 A post shared by Laxmi Agarwal (@thelaxmiagarwal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

Laxmi was just 15 when she was attacked by Nadeem Khan, 32, for refusing to marry him. He refused to take no for an answer and kept stalking her and then one day as revenge threw acid on her. In 2006, she even filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court for a total ban on sale of acid.

Chhapaak is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2019. It also stars Vikrant Massey.