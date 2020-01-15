Janhvi Kapoor is currently soaring high. Apart from her acting skills, she has become a fashion icon too. She always makes sure to have her fashion game on point. Apart from heading in and out of the gym, paparazzi haven’t seen much of her. But on Tuesday, the actress stepped out in the city all decked up, giving us a whole new look to fawn over.

The actress, on Tuesday, went for an event where she was seen in a candy-coloured outfit by Patinya. The outfit was featuring two neutral shades. The right side of her wrap dress was sleeveless and in a light lilac shade and was wrapped beneath a much lighter pastel purple with a full sleeve.

To accessorise her look, the actress chose out neutral pointy-toe pumps that matched her outfit well. A sunshine yellow belt cinched her waist, which was broke the monotony and held the outfit together.

For her glam, Janhvi opted for a smooth, flawless base foundation that smoothened out her skin and ensured it glowed. Neutral eyeshadow on her lids, dark, filled-in brows, heavy mascara on her lashes and neutral glossy lips made for the perfect no-makeup look.

Her hair was blow-dried to perfection and looked healthy and glossy as ever.

Fans are in love with Janhvi’s outfit. But we think that the belt seems to be out of the place. While it cinched her waist and gave the outfit some much-needed definition, we thought the colour didn’t quite go with her look.